Arrests after Armed Offenders Squad assist in Nelson Marlborough drugs search

The Armed Offenders Squad assisted in the execution of four search warrants across the top of the south on Tuesday. (file photo)

Two men have been arrested after an investigation into methamphetamine supply at the top of the south.

Tasman District crime services manager Detective Inspector Mark Chenery said the men were arrested and charged on Tuesday following an investigation into the supply of methamphetamine in Nelson and Marlborough.

“The joint operation today between Nelson and Blenheim police, with the support of the Armed Offenders Squad, saw the execution of four search warrants targeting known gang associates,” he said.

Police located a quantity of methamphetamine, a loaded shotgun and ammunition.

As a result, a 55-year-old man appeared in the Nelson District Court on charges including conspiring to deal methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 51-year-old man would appear in the Blenheim District Court on Wednesday on multiple drug-related charges.

“Illicit drugs continue to cause significant harm in our district,” Chenery said.

“We have no tolerance for the dealing of drugs in our community, and we will continue to target those who persist with this offending.”

The investigation was ongoing and further charges were likely, he said.