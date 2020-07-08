St Johns homicide: Not guilty plea to murdering Clifford Umuhuri

A man charged with murdering Clifford Umuhuri, who was fatally shot in Auckland, has denied the killing.

Clifford Umuhuri, 47, of Whakatāne, died on a central Auckland street after a mad dash to hospital after a shooting across town, on June 1.

The man charged with his murder appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday in front of Justice Simon Moore.

He was arrested and charged with Umuhuri’s murder on June 18 before appearing at the Auckland District Court.

GEORGE BLOCK/STUFF CCTV footage of the minutes before a body was found in downtown Auckland, after a shooting across town.

On Wednesday, the man’s lawyer, John Munro, told the court his client's name suppression would lapse on July 10.

Another man who was originally arrested with aggravated robbery was now likely to be also charged with the murder of Umuhuri.

Crown Prosecutor Brian Dickey told the court a murder charge was likely to be filed for the man.

The man previously denied the aggravated robbery charge and his lawyer indicated he would also deny a charge of murder.

The man’s lawyer Shane Tait sought continued name suppression for his client.

Justice Moore set a name suppression hearing down for July 23 for Tait’s client.

The pair will go to trial in August next year.

Police believe Umuhuri was in a dark coloured Mazda with three others when they met up with another vehicle in St Johns Rd prior to an altercation involving gunshots.

The Mazda then drove off before it stopped on Grafton's Parkfield Tce.

The driver phoned emergency services, and a man was seen on CCTV footage obtained by Stuff, pacing up and down while talking on a phone shortly after 6.30am.