Southland foster father sentenced for having sex with 16-year-old girl in his care

A Southland man who was a foster dad to dozens of kids over several decades has been sentenced for having sex with a 16-year-old girl in his care.

Judge Bernadette Farnan sentenced the man on a charge of sexual connection with a dependent family member after an incident in the 2000s when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday.

The man was given final name suppression and sentenced o seven months’ home detention, 250 hours’ community work and ordered to pay a $10,000 emotional harm payment.

The man’s lawyer Bill Dawkins said the defendant made a one-off mistake and it should not undermine all the good work he had done for young people.

Judge Farnan said Oranga Tamariki had done an extensive inquiry to see if this was a one-off and the agency seemed satisfied.

“You really don’t know what happens in other people’s homes behind closed doors,” the judge said.

“Your offending is hidden literally behind closed doors.”

The summary of facts say the man and his wife had been Oranga Tamariki caregivers since 1994.

In February 2005, the victim was placed in their care when she was 14 years old.

There were other foster children at the house at the time, and the husband and wife “would treat them as members of their own family”, the summary says.

The court was told the relationship between the defendant and the victim developed into an intimate relationship.

On one occasion when the victim was 16, and the defendant’s wife was away he and victim had sex.

The victim left the care of the defendant and his wife around her seventeenth birthday.

The defendant denied any sexual connection with the victim but eventually said he had sex with her on one occasion when she was of legal age, and she consented, the summary says.

Dawkins said the man felt remorse immediately.

It was “genuinely abhorrent behaviour”, Dawkins said.

The man and his wife had cared for about 30 children, Dawkins said.

The victim said she did not hate the man or seek revenge but was looking to heal, Dawkins said.

The man had numerous community and charity involvements and multiple supportive references, Dawkins said.

Judge Farnan said testimonials themselves were not always an indication of good character.

The man was fortunate to have family members who have stood by him, Judge Farnan said.

He and his wife had done good work for many children, the judge said.

The man was in a position of trust and the offending would have ongoing effects on the victim, the judge said.