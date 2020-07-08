Major manhunt for teen killer Haami Hanara enters fifth day

Haami Hanara was 14 when he killed Kelly Donner in 2018. Now he’s on the run.

A major manhunt spanning swathes of the North Island for teenage killer Haami Hanara has entered its fifth day after he escaped custody in south Auckland.

It has been four nights since Hanara, 16, and Sean Ratu, 17, removed a reinforced window at Korowai Manaaki, clambered across a roof and then fled through a car park about 8.10pm on Saturday.

Staff realised the pair were missing about an hour and 20 minutes later.

Police said on Wednesday morning the teens remained outstanding.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Korowai Manaaki is an Oranga Tamariki managed youth justice facility.

“So by its very nature the search is ongoing,” a spokesman said.

Hanara was just 14 when he killed Kelly Donner, 40, in Flaxmere in March 2018.

In February last year he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 10 years.

Police have warned that anyone who helps Hanara and Ratu evade capture could face criminal charges.

NZ Police Sean Ratu escaped a youth justice facility in south Auckland on Saturday night.

The pair have friends and family connections in Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Taranaki and Auckland.

On Monday, a member of Hanara’s family appealed for him to “hand yourself in”.

They feared he would be killed in a shootout with police if he didn’t.

Allan Boreham, Oranga Tamariki’s deputy chief executive youth justice services, said neither Hanara nor Ratu had escaped a youth justice facility previously, but Ratu had fled from a community-based placement.

Korowai Manaaki was fully staffed the night the teens escaped.

On Tuesday afternoon, Detective Inspector Chris Barry said the hunt for the teenagers spanned several police districts.

He wouldn’t discuss specific details of the investigation for “operational reasons” but said “I would like to reassure the public that this is being taken extremely seriously”.

“It is only a matter of time before we catch up with this pair. They need to do the right thing and hand themselves in at their nearest police station.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hanara or Ratu should contact police on 111 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.