Drunk inmates who swam in a rubbish skip exploited prison flaws, investigation finds

Drunk inmates swam in a water-filled rubbish skip in an understaffed prison workshop that was cluttered with junk and potential weapons, an investigation has found.

They had access to two batches of homebrew – one in a pot hidden in an enclosed trolley and another in a paint tin stashed in a ceiling space.

Stuff has obtained a copy of a Department of Corrections review into the embarrassing incident at Christchurch Men’s Prison on October 29 last year, which made international headlines.

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Drunk Christchurch Men's Prison inmates caused a stir when they swam in this water-filled dumpster in October 2019.

The 18-page report outlines a series of issues in the engineering workshop that a group of five inmates, including Mark Taylor, a high-risk sex offender who once infamously escaped from the jail in a food truck, exploited.

It also reveals screws, nails and other potential weapons were readily available to detainees.

On the day of the incident, a lone instructor was supervising 19 inmates employed in the workshop – a fenced facility at the heart of the prison where rubbish skips were refurbished under a Corrections contract with Waste Management.

Stuff James Eddington, left, Mark Taylor and Kyle Livesey were among five inmates who got drunk on homebrew and took a dip in a water-filled rubbish skip.

About 11.45am, he phoned a neighbouring unit asking for help after an inmate, who appeared confused and said he’d been assaulted, stumbled into his office.

When prison guards arrived, they found Taylor lying barely conscious on the workshop floor.

He and four other inmates were intoxicated and had been drinking homebrew – a potent alcoholic mix often made using fermented fruit, sugar, bread and water.

Some of them had filled a skip with water from a fire hose and climbed in and out of it in their clothes to cool off, despite the temperature being a relatively mild 18 degrees C.

A guard was allegedly pushed and assaulted by an inmate with a screwdriver as the incident was brought under control. They were wearing a stab-proof vest and escaped injury.

Taylor was taken to Christchurch Hospital for treatment while several of the others vomited from the effects of the homebrew.

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS Prison inmates drank homebrew brewed in a pot hidden in an enclosed trolley.

A search of the workshop found the two batches of homebrew. One of them was tested and revealed an alcohol content of 9 per cent. It was not determined where the ingredients for the homebrew were sourced.

“This was a serious incident that, thankfully, did not result in a more serious outcome,” George Massingham, a senior Corrections official tasked with reviewing the incident, wrote.

Normally three instructors supervised inmates in the workshop, but on the day of the incident – the third involving homebrew in a decade – two of them were elsewhere in the prison.

In his report, Massingham said the ratio of one staff member to 19 inmates was “below what may be considered to be best practice”.

During a visit to the prison, he found areas of the workshop cluttered with junk – paint tins, pots, old metal trolleys and large pieces of metal framing – while screws, nails and other potential weapons were scattered on the floor.

It appeared poorly lit and there were blind spots in security camera coverage.

The perimeter fence was damaged due to wear and tear and needed to be repaired.

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS The dumpster was filled to the top with water so the prisoners could have a swim in it.

Health and safety signs were lacking and there appeared to be no standard issue protective equipment.

Some areas that should have been off limits to inmates weren’t locked.

Massingham said the use of water to test the integrity of refurbished rubbish skips, what some considered industry standard, posed a “challenge in the prison environment” and should be reviewed.

A possible solution was putting lockable lids on skips to prevent inmates turning them into swimming pools when they were being tested.

At the conclusion of his review, Massingham made an array of recommendations, all of which were accepted by the department.

In a statement, Corrections national commissioner Rachel Leota said sweeping changes had been made in the wake of the “unacceptable” incident.

One staff member now had to be present for every 10 inmates in the workshop, while an instructor was stationed on the floor among the detainees at all times, Leota said.

Unused material or scrap had been cleared from the workshop, while non-prisoner areas were locked unless in use, she said.

No employment action was taken against any staff following the incident.

Stuffpreviously reported the five drunk inmates had their employment terminated.

Three were transferred to Otago Corrections Facility.

The alleged assault on a staff member was referred to police.

Christchurch Men's Prison, one of the country's largest jails, is no stranger to scandal.

Stuff previously reported former prison director John Roper was sacked in 2018 following a major investigation that found unauthorised covert listening devices were used to spy on inmates, and a confidential informant was mismanaged.