Drug smuggler involved in country's largest meth seizure has sentence reduced

Riki Wellington was arrested in 2016 as a result of a police investigation following a record methamphetamine seizure from a boat on Ninety Mile Beach (file photo).

A man jailed for his involvement in the country’s largest methamphetamine seizure has had his sentence reduced.

Riki Wellington was arrested in 2016 as a result of a police investigation following a record methamphetamine seizure from a boat on Ninety Mile Beach in Northland.

Numerous people were arrested in connection to the investigation.

Following a jury trial at the High Court in Auckland, Wellington was found guilty of four charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and two charges of supplying methamphetamine.

READ MORE:

* Siblings sent to jail after country's largest meth seizure



Justice Matthew Palmer sentenced Wellington to 13 years imprisonment on August 24, 2018, and ordered him to serve a minimum period of five years imprisonment.

Wellington took his case to the Court of Appeal and appealed the sentence on three grounds.

His counsel argued the starting point of 13 years and eight months in prison was too high – and believed an appropriate starting point would have been 12 years.

It was also argued that a discount should have been given for Wellington’s personal background and methamphetamine addiction.

Stuff Riki Wellington had his appeal granted in the Court of Appeal.

In the Court of Appeal decision released on Wednesday, Wellington’s lawyer Mark Ryan said a psychological assessment report was never commissioned for the High Court sentencing.

Ryan argued that in another case, the Court of Appeal made it clear that that approach is not correct and “proper account must be taken of personal mitigating factors”.

Ryan also argued that no minimum period of imprisonment was justified.

For the Court of Appeal, Justice Murray Gilbert said it was accepted that Wellington’s addiction was a factor in his offending.

“However, we are not persuaded that Mr Wellington’s offending was driven by the need to feed his addiction rather than the exercise of a rational choice.

“It seems clear that in taking up the offer to become a distributor in Christchurch, Mr Wellington was primarily motivated by the significant profits he could make from doing so.”

Justice Gilbert said while Justice Palmer was “entirely appropriate” in his starting point for sentencing by applying guidelines under a case, he said the Court was “persuaded” to reduce it to 12 years in accordance with new guideline judgment under a different case that came into effect after Wellington’s sentencing.

“We wish to emphasise that there is no criticism of the sentencing exercise carried out by Justice Palmer.”

Justice Gilbert said the appeal against sentence is allowed and reduced Wellington’s sentence to 11 years and four months’ imprisonment.

Wellington will need to serve a minimum of four years and four months.