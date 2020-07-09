Woman and five men appear in court after alleged cannabis bust in Auckland

Five men and a woman have appeared in court following an alleged cannabis bust in Auckland.

The men and woman, aged between 21 and 55, appeared before community magistrate Fenella Thomas at the Waitākere District Court on Thursday.

Appearing at court were Binh Thanh Tran, 40, address unknown, Hoa Xuan Pham, 29, of Forrest Hill, Khanh Bat Dinh, 38, of West Harbour, Ngoc Tam Vo, 32, and Hoang Van Thai Nguyen , 21, both of Flat Bush.

Tiep Thi Hoang, 55, of Clover Park was the lone female in the group.

All six face a charge of participating in an organised crime and four charges each of cultivating cannabis.

Hoang and Tran face extra charges of possession of cannabis.

Court documents reveal the six were arrested on Wednesday and had allegedly cultivated cannabis in the North Shore, Papatoetoe and Massey in West Auckland.

An interpreter stood in the court and explained the proceedings to them, each represented by a separate lawyer.

Tran, Pham, Dinh, Vo and Hoang have all been remanded in custody without plea until July 23 for bail application hearings.

Nguyen, the youngest of the accused and the only one with a New Zealand passport, was granted bail by Thomas, pending a police check on an address.

His lawyer argued that Nguyen’s involvement in the alleged offending was in the lower end, meaning that while he was present at the site when police executed a search warrant, he was not one of the main operators of the scheme.

”He was at a house when he heard a commotion, and was told by his associates to run. He did what others would have done, grabbed his belongings and ran.”

He was later arrested by police at Flat Bush.

”He was someone who was on the spot, he was present. There is no evidence that suggests he was a main operator.”

Nguyen has been remanded in custody overnight while police checks his bail address and will appear again on Friday.