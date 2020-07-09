Youth inmate bashed prison guard with rock concealed in cloth

Christchurch Men’s Prison director Jo Harrex says the assault was an “unprovoked attack”.

A prison guard was hospitalised after he was bashed by a youth inmate with a rock hidden in his bandaged hand.

Stuff understands the incident happened in the youth unit at Christchurch Men’s Prison on July 6, shortly after 7pm.

It is understood a prison guard noticed an inmate had some cloth wrapped around his right hand and asked him what he had underneath the cloth. The inmate appeared agitated and started moving backwards.

Another officer saw what was happening, went to assist his colleague and told the inmate to calm down.

The inmate then hit the second guard with his right hand, in which he had been hiding a rock. The guard dropped to the floor.

The other staff member took the inmate to his cell, locked the door.

As he started locking down the unit, the guard was told the inmate had started smashing his window. By the time guard arrived at the cell, the inmate had kicked out the window, including the frame.

He then jumped on his table, as he tried to get out of the window, before the guard took out his pepper spray.

The inmate was then moved to the prison’s Intervention and Support Unit (ISU), designed as a therapeutic environment for prisoners at risk of self-harm.

After locking the last prisoners in their cells, the guard checked on his colleague who was now being looked after by three nurses. An ambulance was then called, and arrived at about 8.20pm, taking him to hospital a short while later.

Christchurch Men’s Prison director Jo Harrex described the incident as an “unprovoked attack”.

Officers responded quickly to bring the situation under control, she said. The inmate had been moved to the management unit to further assess his risk. His future placement was still under assessment.

The officer and his family were receiving ongoing support from his manager and our welfare staff, she said.

Harrex had commissioned an event review into the incident.

“No assault or violent behaviour is tolerated, and any prisoner who resorts to this behaviour will be held to account, which can include police charges.”