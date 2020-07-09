Woman in court over cannabis infused edibles

These baked goods infused with cannabis oil were among those seized during a search warrant in Hamilton.

A Hamilton woman has appeared in court for allegedly producing and supplying cannabis infused gummy lollies, baked goods and brownies that were sold on social media.

Jolee Helieta Kora, 27, appeared before a registrar in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday where she entered no plea and was further remanded on bail.

The Hamilton woman is facing six charges including possession of cannabis infused edible products, namely gummy bears and brownies, supplying class B drugs in the form of cannabis infused chocolate brownie and lollies, producing cannabis infused butter and coconut oil and offering to supply cannabis infused edible products.

The charges relate to incidents that took place between September 2019 and June this year.

On June 5, police executed a search warrant which they said uncovered a large quantity of cannabis infused butter and a significant quantity of cannabis infused products including gummy and jelly lollies, moulded chocolates, muffins, cookies and brownies.

Investigations identified that the products were being marketed and sold online via Instagram and Facebook using the alias ‘Dolly’s Edibles’, police said in an earlier statement.

Many of these baked goods and gummy lollies had the appearance of normal baked products and confectionery.