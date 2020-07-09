Top cop who sped to police briefing won't be charged

Inspector Simon Feltham's driving has been under scrutiny by police.

A top cop who sped to a police briefing at more than 150kmh won’t face criminal charges.

However, the actions of Marlborough area commander Inspector Simon Feltham remain subject to an investigation.

Stuff previously reported Feltham, the Tasman district armed offenders squad (AOS) commander, was travelling on State Highway 6 from Blenheim to Nelson when he was clocked speeding by a highway patrol constable near Rai Valley in January.

It’s understood he and his passenger, another senior police officer, were en route to a briefing in relation to a pre-planned search warrant.

The vehicle’s lights had been activated.

It’s understood some AOS members attending the briefing had to leave Blenheim, which is about a 50-minute drive from Rai Valley.

An investigation spanning several months looked at whether Feltham’s excessive speed was justified.

On Thursday, after a week-long delay in responding to an inquiry from Stuff, a statement from police confirmed he would not face charges.

“Police are satisfied that in these circumstances the conduct of the officer does not reach the threshold required for criminal prosecution.”

However, the matter was still subject to an investigation, the statement said.

The exact nature of that investigation was not disclosed.

Feltham could not immediately be reached for comment.

According to the police’s urgent duty driving policy, officers can drive in excess of the speed limit if they are responding to a critical incident, gathering evidence of an alleged offence, apprehending an offender, or providing security to an official motorcade.

A critical incident includes situations where force or the threat of force is involved, a person faces the serious risk of harm or police are responding to people in the act of committing a crime.

Drivers must take into account an array of other factors, including the road type, before deciding whether to commence or continue urgent driving, the policy says.

In October last year, the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) announced it was pushing for the 100kmh speed limits on SH6 from Blenheim to Nelson to be reduced to 80kmh.

Between 2009 and 2018, there were 19 deaths and 87 serious injuries in 100kmh zones on the stretch of highway.

According to NZTA’s website, a member of the public caught driving more than 50kmh over the speed limit will be stripped of their licence for 28 days.

They can also be charged with careless driving, reckless driving, or dangerous driving.

Feltham has been the Marlborough area commander since 2013.

Prior to that, he worked as a senior police officer in Wellington, where he was involved in the nationwide roll-out of mobile technology, including iPads and iPhones, to staff across the country.