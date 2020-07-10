Money troubles prompted man to rob Christchurch bank of $200

Anton Paul Le Breton appears in the Christchurch District Court for sentencing.

Significant financial troubles prompted a Christchurch man to enter a local bank, threaten staff by alleging he had a gun, and flee with $200.

Anton Le Breton, 33, was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention in the Christchurch District Court on Friday for the November 2016 robbery.

About 4.50pm on November 17, 2016, Le Breton entered the Kiwibank branch in Upper Riccarton. He put a note on the counter that read: "GIVE ME $100 notes $50 notes, I HAVE A GUN!"

Le Breton pushed his right hand forward in his jacket pocket so the bank tellers could see the outline of what they thought was a pistol.

Supplied CCTV footage of the armed robbery of the Kiwibank in Upper Riccarton on November 17, 2016.

One of the bank tellers put $200 on the counter, which he grabbed before leaving the bank. The demand note was left behind.

The note turned out to be Le Breton’s undoing when a fingerprint was found on it and later identified as belonging to him.

Le Breton initially denied robbing the bank, but could offer no explanation for how his fingerprint came to be on the demand note and the bank's counter.

He pleaded guilty to one charge of robbery in February.

John Kirk-Anderson Anton Paul Le Breton was sentenced to 12 months' home detention for robbing the Kiwibank in Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, in November 2016.

A psychological report stated the offending was “completely out of character”.

It said Le Breton was “extraordinarily remorseful” for what he did and amenable to treatment.

Judge Tom Gilbert said it was clear the offending occurred against a backdrop of significant financial hardship. He noted Le Breton was assessed as being at low risk of reoffending.

Le Breton was given a first strike warning and ordered to make an emotional harm payment of $500 to a teller who was left shaken by the robbery.