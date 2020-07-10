Auckland shooting: Man charged with murdering Clifford Umuhiri named

Michael Filoa denied the killing at the High Court.

A man charged with murdering a gang member who was fatally shot in Auckland can now be named.

Clifford Umuhuri, 47, of Whakatāne, died on a central Auckland street after a mad dash to hospital following a shooting in another part of the city, on June 1.

The 30-year-old charged with his murder can now be named as Michael Filoa.

He was arrested and charged with Umuhuri’s murder on June 18 and denied the killing at the High Court in Auckland on July 8.

CCTV footage of the minutes before a body was found in downtown Auckland, after a shooting across town.

At that hearing, Filoa’s lawyer John Munro told the court he would not be seeking continued name suppression for his client.

Crown Prosecutor Brian Dickey told the court another man, originally arrested for aggravated robbery, was also likely to have a murder charge laid against him.

The man previously denied the aggravated robbery charge and his lawyer indicated he would also deny murder.

The man’s lawyer Shane Tait sought continued name suppression for his client and his appeal will be heard on July 23.

The pair will go to trial in August next year.

Umuhuri's body was found on Parkfield Tce in Grafton.

Police believe Umuhuri was in a dark coloured Mazda with three others when they met up with another vehicle on St Johns Rd prior to an altercation involving gunshots on June 1.

The Mazda then drove off before it stopped on Grafton's Parkfield Tce.

The driver phoned emergency services, and a man was seen on CCTV footage obtained by Stuff, pacing up and down while talking on a phone shortly after 6.30am.

After several minutes, another man who lives on the street was seen on CCTV leaving his home to investigate the activity outside.

Umuhuri, who was still alive but fatally wounded, opened the passenger door of the car and slumped out, Stuff understands.

Emergency services arrived en masse, but he died at the scene despite efforts to revive him.