Bottle-O store manager spat at and kicked in Ngaruāwāhia

A Bottle-O store manager in Ngāruawāhia was spat at and kicked by a man who was asked to stop drinking in the shop.

The assault happened about 5.10pm on Thursday on Great South Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

In a video of the assault, the man can be seen putting a box of alcohol down on the counter.

Store manager Piyush Bhardwaj said the man was drinking alcohol when he was in the store, so they asked him to stop when he was at the counter.

“After that he got angry.”

The man punched the box of alcohol he was attempting to purchase off the counter smashing it, and Bhardwaj said the man later spat in his face.

That happened as the man was leaving the store – Bhardwaj said he told him he could have the drink back once he was outside.

When the man walked out, Bhardwaj followed him to say he was going to call the police.

The man came back and kicked him before running off.

Bhardwaj said the man was a regular, and they had seen him in the store multiple times.

It made him nervous to go to work now, as he was often in the store alone.

“It’s the first time this has ever happened and it feels risky for me now.”

He said from the video people can recognise the person clearly, and he asked anyone who did to contact the police.

Two customers were also in the store when the incident happened, which Bhardwaj said scared them.

Police are still working to locate the offender, a police spokeswoman said.