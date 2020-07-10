Former police sergeant convicted of assault after using 'excessive force' on teenage girl

A former police sergeant was convicted of assault after he was found to have used excessive force in restraining a teenage girl at the Nelson Police Station in 2018. File photo.

A former policeman who restrained a mentally unwell teenage girl by holding her neck and grabbing her jaw has been convicted of assault charges.

The 44-year-old man, who has interim name suppression to allow for an appeal of his failed bid for permanent name suppression, was convicted of three charges of assault in the Nelson District Court on Friday.

The former sergeant, who has resigned from the police since the incident, was found to have used excessive force while dealing with the young woman at the Nelson Police Station in December, 2018.

An application for a discharge without conviction was also declined by Judge Garry Barkle.✓​

The court heard how the man had worked as a police officer for 17 years and the assaults occurred while he was the incident controller supervising a late shift.

On December 5, 2018 police were called to an incident in the Maitai Valley where the 19-year-old woman had been attempting to harm herself by hitting her head on the road.

Braden Fastier The teenage girl was restrained by police after she was found attempting to harm herself in the Maitai Valley. File photo.

She was restrained with handcuffs and a cable tie around her ankles over concerns for her safety and taken to an interview room at the Nelson Police Station for assessment by a mental health crisis team.

The sergeant’s first interaction with the woman that night was to remove her handcuffs in an attempt to calm her down.

The woman was behaving in a volatile way and the sergeant was concerned she would continue to self harm. During the interaction he told the victim, “don’t bulls*** me, you've only got one chance”.

After a confrontation, the sergeant grabbed the woman by the arms, lifted them up and behind her, took hold of her clothes and threw her back onto the floor.

He then held her around her neck with his arm, before grabbing her jaw and saying this was “his station” and she would only get “one chance”.

When he released her, she told him she had mental health issues and questioned if what he had done was legal.

He grabbed her jaw again and when she continued to question his conduct, he told her it was “crazy” but police could even “shoot people that were threatening to kill themselves”.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The 19-year-old was taken to the Nelson Police Station to be assessed by the mental health crisis team. File photo.

The woman was then consoled by female officer until mental health services arrived and she was taken to Nelson Hospital where she was admitted for several days.

A victim impact statement from the woman said she was concerned the man hadn’t taken responsibility for his conduct and with the length of time it had taken for the case to be resolved she had struggled to put the matter behind her.

“Nobody, not even a police officer should act like that and inflict fear and pain just because they can.”

The victim’s foster mother said she had lost a level of confidence in the police and felt shocked and devastated by the violent treatment her daughter had received.

A pre-sentence report said the man had since resigned from the police after 17 years “conscientious service”. He had said his actions were not excessive and had been to protect the victim. He said if faced with the same situation again he would act in the same manner.

“In my view, that displays a concerning lack of insight,” Judge Barkle said.

A probation officer assessed the man as having limited remorse and being at low risk of re-offending.

Defence lawyer Michael Vesty​ said the man was one of a number of police officers who physically engaged with the woman to stop her harming herself. While the victim was vulnerable, her behaviour was volatile.

Braden Fastier The assaults occurred in an interview room at the Nelson Police Station, pictured, in December 2018. File photo.

“This is the reality of policing that from time to time you deal with very difficult situations.

“She was doing her best to injure herself, or worse.”

Vesty said the sergeant had grabbed the woman's face to snap her out of her thought process and while “in the cold light of day” it was easy to say that was unnecessary, it was a different reality at the coalface.

The assaults had been brief and it was only the end of the sergeant’s intervention with the victim that involved excessive force.

“The most significant outcome is that he has suffered the end of his career.”

Acting for the police, prosecutor Jackson Webber​ said the offending was serious enough to warrant a conviction and a penalty.

“This was a challenging situation because the police were dealing with a young woman who was in crisis and who very badly needed help.

“The last thing she needed was to be subjected to excessive force on the basis the police officer in charge considered that was a tactical option he might employ to snap her out of her behaviour.”

Braden Fastier Prosecutor Jackson Webber acting for the police opposed the application for a discharge without conviction and permanent name suppression. File photo.

Webber said the man “crossed the line” when he used excessive and unlawful force.

“The other officers present were concerned enough about what happened in the room to make something of it. It wouldn’t have been easy for them being junior officers making a complaint about a senior officer.”

Judge Barkle declined the application for a discharge without conviction, finding the consequences of such would not be out of proportion to the seriousness of the offending.

”I accept you were dealing with a distressed and volatile young woman ... whose conduct was extremely difficult and challenging to control. That meant decisions were required to be made quickly and under considerable pressure.

“However, you were also aware that because of her mental health issues, the victim was a particularly unwell person.”

Judge Barkle said a degree of force was legitimately used in the circumstances but by his guilty pleas, the former sergeant accepted he used excessive force.

“As the officer in charge of the incident, you have abused your position of authority.

“Like any person detained at a police station she had the right to be safe and to be treated with respect and dignity.”

Judge Barkle ordered the man to pay $1200 to the victim as emotional harm reparation and to undertake 75 hours community work.