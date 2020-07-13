Family of police shooting victim Steven Wallace take civil claim

More than 20 years after police shot Steven Wallace dead in Waitara, his sister and mother are suing police for breaching his right not to be deprived of life.

Kelly and Raewyn Wallace are taking a case against the Commissioner of Police alleging the Bill of Rights was breached when Wallace was shot and killed in the Taranaki town on April 30, 2000, by senior constable Keith Abbott.

After police decided not to charge Abbott the Wallace family took a private prosecution charging him with murder.

In December 2002 a Wellington jury acquitted Abbott saying he shot Wallace in self defence.

But the Wallaces’ lawyer, Graeme Minchin, told a judge at the High Court in Wellington on Monday that the reasonableness of Abbott's actions could be looked at again.

The inequality of the Wallace family trying to prosecute Abbott from their own resources, against Abbott whose defence Cabinet decided to fund, meant the trial was “neutered”, he said.

Self defence did not apply where Wallace, 23, was breaking shop windows and attacking a police car with officers in it, on the main street of Waitara.

The family did not say Steven Wallace was not a problem, that he didn’t warrant being dealt to but he should not have been shot, Minchin said.

Wallace had not attacked people, he hadn’t hurt anyone even though he had hit the police car and the back window of a taxi. He had also rushed at someone but that person got in their car and drove off.

Abbott was not in danger, and he did not follow police instructions for using firearms, Minchin said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Raewyn Wallace is back in court this week over the shooting of her 23-year-old son Steven. (File photo)

Police could have set up a cordon and contained Wallace if they thought they were not able to arrest him, kept members of the public away and called for backup. A police dog and handler were on their way when he was shot.

When Abbott and another constable armed themselves with pistols the supervising sergeant who was in radio contact with them failed to take control and ask why they needed firearms.

That was a failure in the chain of command, Minchin said.

About 1500 pages of notes of evidence from the criminal case against Abbott and the coroner’s court is central to the civil case, Minchin said.

The coroner supported some of the Wallace family’s criticisms of what happened and gave the family some solace, but then the Independent Police Conduct Authority said police did nothing wrong, so the family turned to the civil action.

Steven Wallace’s mother Raewyn and sister Kelly are continuing a case Steven Wallace’s late father, James, began in 2014.

They say Steven Wallace was deprived of the right to life and investigations so far had been inadequate, Minchin said.

Officers at the scene showed callous indifference and complete lack of compassion when they left the fatally wounded man lying alone in the middle of the road, crying for help, he said.

Crown lawyer Peter Gunn said the two sides in the civil case had many disagreements about the facts and how they could be interpreted.

The right allegedly breached – not to be deprived of life – was not unqualified and acting in self defence would amount to an exception to the right, Gunn said. There was an important difference between the right not to be deprived of life, and a broader obligation of a right to life.

The evidence from the 2002 criminal trial would essentially answer the questions the civil case raised, he said. Abbott said he genuinely feared for his life. Gunn said he did not think there was anything to challenge the veracity of that belief at the time.

Abbott is not a witness at the hearing but two other police officers will give evidence.

The hearing is expected to take about a week.