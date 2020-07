Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Huntly. (File photo).

Police are investigating the attempted robbery of a Huntly shop on Thursday night.

A man entered a takeaway shop on Great South Rd with a firearm.

He demanded money from the staff shortly after 7pm, a police spokeswoman said.

"No one was injured and no money was taken. The offender fled from the address."

Police are trying to locate the offender and the firearm.