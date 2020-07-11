One treated for smoke inhalation after West Auckland house fire

A house is on fire in West Auckland.

One person is been treated for smoke inhalation after fire fighters battled a house fire in West Auckland.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said four crews were responding to the Evans Rd house in Glen Eden about 11.40am on Saturday.

The fire in the two-storey house started in the bottom floor but was now out.

FENZ said one person was being treated for smoke inhalation and there was no one inside the property when the fire started.

A Stuff photographer at the scene said steam was coming from the roof, and windows in the house had been smashed.

Police and at least 15 fire fighters remained at the scene. The cause of the fire was not yet known and a fire investigator was attending.

GOOGLE MAPS/SUPPLIED

