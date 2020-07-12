Two people in hospital following serious assault in Auckland

Police were called to Fred Taylor Drive near Westgate in West Auckland following a serious assault (file photo).

Two people are in hospital, one in a critical condition, following a serious assault in Auckland overnight.

A police spokesperson said officers were called to an assault on Fred Taylor Drive near Westgate just after midnight on Sunday.

St John Ambulance confirmed it attended the scene around 12.10am.

One person was taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition while another was taken in a serious condition.

The police spokesperson said enquiries are being made to determine the circumstances of the incident.