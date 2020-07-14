Man's 'burglary spree' undone after police spot meth pipes in house bus

Security camera footage of Charles Wiremu Maru, 39, trying to break into a safe at a Blenheim bar.

A man who stole from close to a dozen properties in Marlborough, including two primary schools and a kindergarten, over a four-month “burglary spree” said he needed to fund his meth habit.

Charles Wiremu Maru, 39, was living in his house bus on the banks of the Wairau River when police arrived to speak with him on January 11.

During a conversation with Maru, police saw a red tool box full of new and used glass methamphetamine pipes prompting a search of the bus and the surrounding area.

They found a sawn-off 0.22 pistol wrapped together with five rounds of ammunition loaded in a magazine.

READ MORE:

* Police call for sightings after break-in at Blenheim's Grove Tavern

* Man charged with breaking into Burleigh pie shop and Grove Tavern



Maru tried to conceal it from police during the conversation by standing in front of it and kicking it further into the bush.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Maru targeted the Burleigh Pie Shop and Deli twice late last year, taking cash, meat and pies.

Police also found an empty cigarette box in the kitchen of the bus containing two small point bags of methamphetamine. The total weight of the drugs was 0.7 grams. They also found more rounds of .22 ammunition.

Maru told police he made the meth pipes for extra money and acknowledged the used one because he still used the drug occasionally, having recovered from an addiction.

During this search, Maru was wearing the same shoes as captured in CCTV footage when the Blenheim Indoor Sports Centre was burgled.

A follow-up search of his bus on January 22 and 23 led to the discovery of items which had been stolen during a number of burglaries in Marlborough.

Ben Curran/Stuff Maru used an axe to break through the office door at the Blenheim Indoor Sports Centre on Christmas Day.

Police found a box of gloves stolen from secondhand clothes shop Savemart, sets of keys belonging to a number of venues, a red cash tin belonging to the Burleigh Pie Shop and Deli, and a jacket Maru was wearing when he burgled the sports centre.

They also found a memory stick belonging to a kindergarten teacher, power tools, cameras, and test tubes stolen from schools.

Maru admitted firearm, meth and 11 burglary charges at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

A summary of facts said Maru burgled schools, a pie shop, a chocolate factory, a sports centre, and a bar.

He stole $2000 cash from the safe at Savemart, and wrenched a till off the wall at the Burleigh Pie and Deli stealing more than $300.

On another occasion, he returned to the Burleigh, smashed out the lock on a storage shed and took 20kg of meat and pies.

ALICE ANGELONI/STUFF Windows at the Grove Tavern were boarded up after the burglary on November 2, 2019.

Security camera footage captured Maru breaking into the Grove Tavern in November– a bar that he often went to, the police summary said.

He broke a lock on the front gate, twisted the flashing alarm lights to turn them off, before forcing entry through the back door.

Footage showed him “frantically” trying to open the safe with a tool, as the alarm sounded, before smashing a window to flee the scene.

He smashed windows, broke locks and even made a hole in the roof and crawled through the ceiling to access these premises.

On Christmas Day, security footage showed Maru breaking through the office door at the Blenheim Indoor Sports Centre with an axe.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Three days worth of cash was stolen from Makana Confectionery.

Maru broke into Springlands Kindergarten where he stole a cash box with $100, office keys, food vouchers, two cameras and a medical kit containing medication, nappies and emergency supplies for children.

On the same night, he stole power tools, drills and a large amount of commercial toilet paper from Springlands School next door.

He stole food vouchers, a projector, cameras, test tubes and two watches from Fairhall School in early January, and more than $6000 cash from chocolate shop Makana Confectionery.

The burglary spree lasted from late September 2019 to January 2020.

When spoken to by police, Maru said he had a methamphetamine habit and was not on a benefit so had to steal to survive and fund his habit. He also said he owed a lot of money for drugs.

Maru was remanded in custody to September 14 for sentencing.