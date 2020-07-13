Drunk driver rams car in Blenheim before crashing into powerpole

Louis Turi Haenga, 40, crashed into a power pole after rear ending another car on Nelson St in Blenheim.

A drunk driver who rammed the back of another car causing it to spin out of control, crashed into a power pole after trying to flee the scene.

Louis Turi Haenga, 40, admitted dangerous driving and driving with excess blood alcohol for a third or subsequent time, at the Blenheim District Court on Monday.

He was driving a Holden Commodore on Nelson St in Blenheim about 4.15pm on May 25. After driving through the Nelson St-Hutcheson St roundabout, he accelerated rapidly to a speed of about 80 to 100 kilometres per hour, a police summary of facts said.

He came “racing” up behind a Honda Civic, slamming into the back of it, causing extensive damage and making it spin out of control.

The Honda came to rest facing the opposite direction.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The Honda ended up facing the opposite direction after being rear ended.

Haenga’s vehicle was severely damaged, but he sped off and tried to turn right into Curry St, approximately 150m away.

He failed to take the corner and drove onto the kerb and footpath before hitting a power pole, causing it to snap, and crashing through the brick and iron front fence of a Curry St property.

He was taken to Wairau Hospital, where police arrived soon after to obtain an alcohol blood sample.

While being treated the defendant made admissions to the hospital staff that he had consumed alcohol before driving.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Haenga was taken to hospital after crashing through a fence on Curry St.

The sample returned a result of 247mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

In explanation, Haenga told police he had made a big mistake and had drunk too much.

He said he had a problem with alcohol which he had been controlling, but had relapsed. He had drunk that day due to work stressors.

His lawyer Laurie Murdoch said he had been sober since May last year, but lapsed on this occasion.

Judge Barkle remanded him on bail to August 31 for sentencing.

