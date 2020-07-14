Desert Rd case: Man who admitted being an accessory to Ricky Wang's murder named

Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017 and his remains were found

One of the men involved in the death of Ricky Wang, whose remains were found near the Desert Rd in the central North Island, can now be named.

Yanlong Piao, 37, previously had interim name suppression, but that lapsed on Tuesday.

In June, Piao pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact of Wang’s murder sometime in August 2017.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald remanded Piao in custody for his sentencing on July 28.

A 29-year-old man also charged with being an accessory to murder will stand trial in March 2021 and a 23-year-old man facing the same charge will appear in court later this month.

Stuff Ricky Wang's body was found buried at a site of Rangipo Intake Rd off Desert Rd.

The two men charged with the murder have pleaded not guilty and are set to go to trial in July 2021.

The pair were arrested and charged in June and appeared in the Wāitakere District Court where Judge Kevin Glubb granted them interim name suppression.

Police officers found the remains after a search at Rangipo Intake Rd, off the Desert Road in the central North Island in March.

Wang's whereabouts had been unknown since 2017.