Man, 73, sentenced after biggest haul of illegal rock lobster and paua ever found

Kevin Clarke took 11 tonnes of illegal fish from around the Chathams.

The single biggest haul of rock lobster and paua ever found during an investigation into illegal fishing in the Chatham Islands was over 11 tonnes.

It was so large that Wellington District Court judge Jan Kelly called it ‘‘unprecedented’’ and that no other case found came close to it.

Kevan Huia Clarke, 73, received home detention for his part in the poaching from Judge Kelly on Tuesday - but he can’t serve that on the Chatham Islands and now has a Wairarapa address.

After he had paid his costs, Clarke received about $340,000 over 15 months.

He had pleaded guilty to 30 charges of making false statements, illegal possession of fish, obtaining a benefit from dealing the fish and omitting information in fishing returns.

Clarke and another man agreed not to report a huge amount of fish - rock lobster, often called crayfish - and paua.

The fish were caught off the Chathams and transported by air to mainland New Zealand.

Judge Kelly said Clarke benefited to the tune of $340,000 from the illegal fish between 2017 and 2018.

Fisheries officers patrolling on a navy boat lifted a holding box to discover nearly half a tonne of fish, kicking off the investigation.

Judge Kelly said Clarke had previous convictions for fisheries offences but nothing substantial.

She said she had victim impact statements from various organisations that helped regulate the Chathams fisheries who felt betrayed by Clarke.

A Ngati Mutunga o Wharekauri Iwi Trust spokeswoman said the fishery had sustained the iwi for generations and it was imperative for it to remain productive.

The judge said Clarke had told the report writer that his offending stemmed from an earlier bankruptcy and the substantial legal fee to have it annulled in 2016.

She said Clarke also had health issues.

She sentenced Clarke to nine months home detention and 200 hours community work.

His lawyer, Alwyn O'Connor, said it was a sad story. Clarke had been the chairperson of Chatham Islands Fisheries Association.

He said Clarke appeared ashamed and embarrassed before the court and was remorseful.

“He would like to offer his sincerest apologies to the community for his wrongdoing.”

The judge is also to consider forfeiture orders for ships and other equipment.

Ministry for Primary Industries director of compliance services Gary Orr said in 20 years he had never seen anything like the amount of fish taken in this operation.

The Chatham fisheries was now under pressure. Local iwi had shelved their quota and commercial fishers were voluntarily reducing their catch to help the local stock recovered.

He said Clarke was motivated by greed “there’s no other way to describe it”.

Orr said lots of people had financial issues and didn’t abuse the trust of others.

“Eleven tonnes is huge. It’s going to take a long time for stocks to come back up,” he said.