Police 'blundered in' the night Steven Wallace was shot, judge told

Police “basically blundered in” the night Steven Wallace was fatally shot in Waitara 20 years ago, a judge has been told.

At the High Court in Wellington, Wallace’s mother Raewyn Wallace has made a civil claim for $200,000 alleging a breach of her 23-year-old son’s right not to be deprived of life, and a failure to properly investigate his death.

Steven Wallace had been breaking windows in the Taranaki town in the early hours of April 30, 2000, and he hit an occupied police car with a golf club, making a hole in the windscreen in front of the driver.

Two police officers fetched pistols from the police station and went back to the scene.

They said Wallace advanced on one of them with a bat, threatening to kill Senior Constable Keith Abbott.

Abbott shot Wallace who died within hours.

Basic conflicts have emerged from the evidence about what happened, especially in the critical 64 seconds from the armed police arriving and Wallace being shot.

Some witnesses said Wallace was not directly advancing on Abbott. That was the type of conflict that should have been clarified in a proper investigation, Raewyn Wallace’s lawyer Graeme Minchin said in court on Wednesday.

Police decided not to charge Abbott with any offence so Wallace’s family brought a private prosecution. Abbott said he fired in self-defence and a jury acquitted him of murder.

Raewyn Wallace said the cost of taking the private prosecution broke the family.

A coroner’s inquest was held and also an Independent Police Conduct Authority investigation.

Phil Reid/Stuff Senior Constable Keith Abbott said he fired in self defence, and a jury acquitted him of murder. (File photo)

It was the attack on the police car that set everything off, Minchin said.

While Abbott was not a witness in the civil case, the other officer who took a pistol to the scene that night, Jason Dombroski, did give evidence.

Dombroski had been in the passenger’s seat of the police car Steven Wallace attacked with a golf club. Even 20 years later Dombroski was still upset about it, Minchin said.

He criticised Dombroski and Abbott for not getting authority to arm themselves and follow the chain of command to have someone not immediately involved in the fray, make decisions about how to respond.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Raewyn Wallace, at left, alleges her son’s right not to be deprived of life, was breached.

“We say they basically blundered into this,” Minchin told Justice Rebecca Ellis. A central issue for the judge was to what extent immediate action was vital.

They were caught up in a difficult and dangerous situation, and they needed to be brought back to basics, Minchin said.

Another issue the lawyer repeatedly raised was Abbott’s misidentification of the man he shot, saying he thought it was David Toa, then 38, who was a neighbour of Abbott’s. Before the shooting he addressed Wallace as David.

One witness said she heard Abbott saying, “We’ve been after you for a long time Dave”. Abbott denied saying it.

But Abbott’s misidentification raised questions, including whether there was hostility and whether Abbott had a motive relating to Toa.

As well as the age difference, Toa gave a statement saying he was shorter, darker, and didn’t look like Wallace.

No investigation of the shooting properly considered the misidentification issue, Minchin said.

The case is expected to end this week.