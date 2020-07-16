Armed thieves attack Hamilton store workers in brazen robbery

A liquor store robbery in Hamilton left the manager battered and bruised after the offenders assaulted him and those who came to his aide.

A worker who confronted armed robbers in defence of his neighbour as they loaded a car full of stolen goods was stabbed in the altercation.

The robbery at the Thirsty Liquor store in Hillcrest, Hamilton, was the second of two robberies to unfold in quick succession on Tuesday around 6.50pm.

The first shop hit was the Cambridge Rd Dairy where cash and cigarettes were taken.

The hooded thieves targeted Thirsty Liquor Hillcrest where they assaulted the store manager and the neighbouring takeaway worker who came to his aid.

Police believe six alleged offenders, armed with a variety of weapons including a hockey stick, machete and a screw driver, arrived together at the Hillcrest shopping area in two stolen vehicles.

READ MORE:

* Gang member arrested after Good Samaritan carjacked

* Christchurch Night and Day robbed for second time in nine days

* Early start to day turns violent for Minimart owner in tobacco robbery



Store manager Karun Mittal said the group stormed the store wielding weapons, including a machete, demanding cigarettes.

Mittal estimates around $10,000 worth of cigarettes were stolen.

“One of them came to me to attack me, so I defended myself… they got me and bashed me.”

“They were pretty long, they had knives and screw drivers.”

As he was being assaulted by the group, he called for help and a man who worked at the Hillcrest Kitchen came to his aid.

But in the rescue attempt, the man got beaten up badly and stabbed in the arm, Mittal said.

“I called for help because they were hitting me, but he got targetted.

Thirsty Liquor/Waikato Times A man who came to the aid of his neighbour was attacked by one of the robbers.

“They stabbed him in the arm, it could have been very bad.

He said they also tried to stab the man in the face.

“[It was] very scary, he was very lucky he [only] got a few injuries.”

CCTV footage of the robbery shows the fracas both inside and out the store as three men, one armed with a machete, punch and threaten Mittal as they ransack the shop.

Thirsty Liquor/Waikato Times Brazen robbers hit Thirsty Liquor in Hamilton, assaulting the workers of two stores.

Mittal said he was punched a few times and badly injured one of his legs, but nothing was broken.

“Lucky my leg wasn’t fractured with the amount of pain that I was in… I was given about seven syringes for pain killers it was that bad.”

He had never had an incident like this happen in the store before, but now a staff member no longer wants to work at night, he said.

Mittal questioned if they should continue selling cigarettes, saying they have previously reduced the variety of cigarettes sold in the past but faced a shortfall in sales.

Both himself and the man stabbed were taken to Waikato Hospital but discharged later on Tuesday.

He wanted to say a big thank you to the man who came to help him and said if anyone had any information about the robbery, he encouraged them to call the police.

Acting Detective Sergeant Simon Moore said police wanted anyone with information on the robbers, who fled in a white Mazda Familia station wagon and a white Honda Civic, to come forward.

This was the fourth robbery to happen in Hamilton in the past four days, with police still hunting for the offenders.

Thirsty Liquor/Waikato Times One of the thieves wielded a machete at the store owner.

The first robbery happened at 5.18pm on Sunday at a commercial premises on Whatawhata Rd, a police spokeswoman said.

Some food items were taken and enquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstance.

On Monday there was a robbery at a business premises on Hukanui Rd in Rototuna at 8.16pm.

Nobody was injured in the robbery but Waikato Senior Sergeant Andrew O’Reilly said the cash till was taken.

Anyone with information can contact Hamilton police via 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.