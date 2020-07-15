'Pillar of community' indecently assaulted boy at kindergarten

Horan’s victim had agreed to help him with a few jobs at the kindergarten. (File photo)

A kindergarten administrator regarded as a “pillar of our community” has caused lasting damage to a young boy he indecently assaulted, the boy’s mother says.

Philip Horan had been an administrator at Te Whare Aroha O Nga Mokopuna in Flaxmere for decades when he indecently assaulted the boy in June, 2018.

Horan, 60, pleaded guilty to the charge last month and was sentenced in Napier District Court on Tuesday. His name had been suppressed until sentencing.

The boy did not attend the kindergarten but had been there to assist Horan in a few small jobs on a Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE:

* Kindergarten where disabled 4-year-old boy was injured has licence downgraded

* Two teachers ready to start at Lake Tekapo's new kindergarten

* Te Korowai broken into, cash taken



After the offence occurred Horan asked the boy not to tell anyone. The boy agreed but later felt he had to tell someone. He disclosed what had occurred to his teachers.

When police interviewed him Horan declined to make a statement.

Horan, who is also a well known local rugby referee, was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision and four months of community detention.

The boy’s mother said Horan and his family were well known and widely respected in the community, and she had no reason to doubt her boy was in safe hands.

“He was working there when I was a kid. No-one ever thought anything like this about him,” she said.

“[My son] is a lot better now. It’s taken a lot of counselling to get where we are now. That has helped a lot. He’ll be affected for the rest of his life, he’s told me. And I can understand that. It’s been a long road,” she said.

“He (Horan) was someone we trusted. He was regarded as a pillar of our community,” she said.

She was surprised at the sentence, but was pleased Horan’s offending was exposed.

Ministry of Education deputy secretary of sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said police informed the Ministry of the allegation the day after the incident occurred.

Horan was suspended immediately and the Ministry began assessing the service.

supplied Ministry of Education deputy secretary of sector enablement and support Katrina Casey said police informed the Ministry of the allegation the day after the incident occurred.

”In October 2018, we suspended the Te Whare Aroha licence due to 38 areas of non-compliance. We offered support for families to attend another service during the suspension period. To improve this service we provided professional learning and development assistance, where an independently contracted specialist worked intensively with the service to specifically address the 17 most serious breaches,” Casey said.

Things improved and the suspension was revoked the following month.

Nearly all children enrolled at the centre had re-enrolled and “the appointment of a new chairperson and new head teacher has assisted in supporting the quality of provision at the service and staff are sustaining the positive changes that resulted in the suspension being revoked”, Casey said.

Horan is no longer involved with the centre in any way and his conviction means he would not meet the ‘’fit and proper person’’ test to be in a similar role again.

Horan was a rugby referee for many years.

Supplied Horan had been a rugby referee in Hawke’s Bay for many years.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Referee’s Association chairman Brent Malone said the association only became aware of the charges when Horan informed him two or three weeks ago.

Association members were “shocked and disappointed by the allegations”.

“We acted swiftly and decisively, and he was stood down immediately,” Malone said.

He said he was not surprised the association had not been advised earlier as police may not have known Horan was a referee.

A police spokeswoman said police had not known he was a referee.

“Had we become aware of this then the appropriate actions would have been made. Our focus was to carry out a thorough investigation which ultimately resulted in the individual being charged, preventing him from working with children in the future,” she said.

The kindergarten has been contacted for comment.