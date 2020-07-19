Arrests made after double robbery in Hamilton

Brazen robbers hit Thirsty Liquor in Hamilton, assaulting the workers of two stores.

Two young offenders who allegedly robbed a Hamilton shopping centre wielding weapons earlier this week have been arrested.

The arrests come after a group of six hooded thieves stormed the Thirsty Liquor and Cambridge Rd Dairy around 6.50pm on Tuesday, fleeing the scene with thousands of dollars, cigarettes and alcohol.

Police said the group arrived in two stolen vehicles armed with weapons including a hockey stick, machete and a screw driver.

They assaulted the liquor store manager and then stabbed a neighbouring takeaway worker who came to his aid.

The arrested youths would appear in the Hamilton Youth Court on Monday, acting Detective Sergeant Simon Moore said.

He said one of those arrested had been charged in relation to five aggravated robberies in Hamilton (including the Thirsty Liquor and Cambridge Road Dairy) and Ngāruawāhia this week.

The other was arrested and charged in relation to one of the aggravated robberies.