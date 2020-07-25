Death outside a bar: Kaimana Paul suffocated as he was held down by four people on the pavement

Grieving mother Rene Paul wants some accountability for the death of her son outside a bar in Upper Hutt.

Kaimana Paul suffocated as he was restrained by four people outside a bar. His mother wants justice. Those who held her son down say they were protecting the public. Blair Ensor reports.

Rene Paul​​ often sits at the end of her son’s bed, crying.

On the duvet, hidden under a black wool jacket, are several framed photos of him.

Paul, 65, won’t hang them in the living room of her two-bedroom flat, next to pictures of her six other children and 19 grandchildren, until they’re blessed by a kaumātua on the first anniversary of his death.

Kathryn George/Stuff Kaimana Paul was a keen skateboarder. His best mate was his younger brother, Anton.

“Why did you have to go down the road, boy? Why didn’t you listen to me?” she says as tears flow.

On September 4 last year, Kaimana Kopa Paul​ was driven home by police after nearly six hours drinking at a bar, from which he was trespassed for threatening an elderly patron. He didn’t mention that to his mother when he staggered through the door drunk.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Rene Paul and her son, Kaimana, lived together at a two-bedroom home in Upper Hutt.

The 39-year-old had been home about 15 minutes when he headed out again to withdraw $80 to pay his weekly board.

His mother tried to persuade him not to go – “it’s OK, boy, leave it until tomorrow” – but he insisted.

Outside, the shadows were growing longer and the light was fading.

It was the last time she saw her son alive.

‘I WANT JUSTICE FOR MY SON’

The Glasshouse Bar is the first pub on the main drag into Upper Hutt, about 30 minutes drive north of Wellington.

It’s a no-frills sports bar with several televisions, a pool table, a TAB for punters and a room full of pokie machines. You can sidle up to the wooden bar and buy jugs of DB Draught, Export Gold and Tui.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The Glasshouse Bar is the only pub in Upper Hutt with a late licence.

Kaimana Paul was not a regular at the pub, but his face was familiar to staff, who knew he could be a little strange and needed to be watched.

When he walked through the doors about 5.45pm on Wednesday, September 4, the young woman behind the bar was surprised to see him.

She thought he’d been taken into custody by police after he was trespassed and put into a patrol car less than two hours earlier. Almost immediately, Paul began abusing the man he’d accosted previously.

The barmaid, aged in her early 20s, called police and members of her family, including owner Paul Lloyd-Jones, who lived nearby.

When officers arrived, about 15 minutes later, they found four people, including Lloyd-Jones, and his daughter’s partner, Caleb Kauika-Stevens, holding Paul down on the pavement.

They rolled him over and handcuffed him, but quickly realised he wasn’t breathing and began CPR.

Bystanders prayed as emergency services fought to save Paul’s life, but he couldn’t be revived.

Kevin Stent/Stuff The section of footpath where Kaimana Paul died was covered by police in the immediate aftermath.

For the first time, Stuff can reveal his death is being investigated by police as a homicide.

Paul’s family have been told he died from positional asphyxia, which is also one of the possible causes of George Floyd's controversial death at the hands of police in the US.

For the past 10 months, detectives have been looking closely at whether the force used to restrain Paul was excessive. Their investigation is nearing completion.

Rene Paul, in her first media interview, says the pain of losing her son – “a gentle giant” – has been unbearable.

She’s struggled to talk about her grief, even to close members of her family, and wants someone held accountable for his death.

“I want justice for my son, so he can rest in peace.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Rene Paul says the pain of losing her son, Kaimana, has been unbearable.

‘HE DIDN’T WANT TO BE A DANGER TO ANYONE’

Kaimana Paul, the fifth youngest of seven siblings – five boys and two girls – was born in Waikato Hospital.

Growing up, the family lived in Hamilton, Kawerau and Tauranga as his father, who worked in track maintenance on the railways, transferred to where he was needed.

To his family, Paul was a cheeky and energetic young boy who was fiercely protective of his younger brother, Anton​.

School wasn’t for him. He was much more interested in skateboarding.

supplied Kaimana Paul, back right, was a much-loved member of his family.

Paul, who was good with his hands, left college early and secured work fixing brake pads at a workshop.

It was the first in a series of manual labouring jobs. None of them seemed to last very long.

In his early 20s, Paul’s family noticed him talking to himself.

He told them he had “voices in his head that he couldn’t shake”, his mother says.

“They [the voices] would tell him things … he tried in every way not to think about them.”

Drinking seemed to make them worse.

Paul was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder commonly associated with delusions or hallucinations.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Members of Kaimana Paul’s family visited the Glasshouse Bar the day after his death.

He sought professional help on occasion because “he didn’t want to be a danger to anyone”.

In about 2004, Paul’s mother moved to the Wellington region, and he and several of her other children followed her south.

Rene Paul says her son, a sickness beneficiary, had a “cheeky mouth” but she did not know him to be violent.

His rap sheet carried a number of convictions, mainly for alcohol and dishonesty-related offending, but he remained largely out of trouble for the last decade of his life.

Often alone, his best and only real friend was his brother, Anton.

He’s buried at Waimakariri Marae in Waikato, near Cambridge, alongside many of his mother’s whānau.

‘HE THREATENED TO KILL US’

Paul Lloyd-Jones, 73, and his wife Andrea opened the Glasshouse Bar about a decade ago. The pair are well respected in Upper Hutt. They’ve owned pubs elsewhere in Wellington and on the Kapiti Coast.

During the week, when there’s often only a handful of regulars sitting around tables at the Glasshouse Bar, security is not required.

“We like to think we’re running a good ship here at the bar. We always have,” Lloyd-Jones says.

However, the events of last September have been hugely distressing for him and his family.

The police investigation into the incident, which has been the talk of the town, seems to have “dragged on and on”, he says.

“It’s been hanging over our heads.”

Lloyd-Jones says a lot of “one-sided bulls...” about the case has been published, but he’s reluctant to talk while the police investigation is ongoing.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Paul Lloyd-Jones, pictured in 2013, says those who restrained Kaimana Paul were trying to protect the public.

“I don’t want to stir up the hornet’s nest again.”

On the night of the incident, Lloyd-Jones says his granddaughter, who was working on her own at the bar, phoned for help “because she was scared”.

When he and other members of his family, including his son-in-law, Caleb Kauika-Stevens, arrived at the pub, Paul was violent and abusive towards patrons.

“He had a real thing about this 80-year-old man who was sitting there peacefully drinking, not saying boo to anyone. He was screaming all sorts of nonsense.

“We asked him many times to leave. He took a swing at my son-in-law, and so he grabbed him, and we got him outside … and down on the ground until police arrived.

“We were very careful about how we held him down. We had no hands around his neck or anything like that.”

Lloyd-Jones says he held Paul’s shoulders, Kauika-Stevens had him round the waist and another patron grabbed his legs. Lloyd-Jones’ granddaughter was also involved in the restraint. None of them had a background in security.

“He was lying on his side. Unfortunately the [security] cameras are showing his back. He was yelling and screaming he was going to kill us.”

A woman, whom Lloyd-Jones does not know, was kneeling next to Paul throughout the incident, talking to him and checking he was breathing, he says.

Shortly before officers arrived “he went quiet … but he was still breathing”.

“As far as we’re concerned he was alive when police took over.”

Lloyd-Jones says those who restrained Paul acted appropriately and “we’re not responsible for his death”.

“If they charge us I’ll defend myself vigorously. What were we meant to do, let him attack people in the bar? We had to try and protect the public and ourselves. We restrained him safely. I can assure the family we did our best to look after him.”

Supplied Kaimana Paul was the fifth oldest of seven siblings.

He hopes police have spoken to the woman who knelt next to Paul checking his breathing during the incident because “they would have got a good statement from her”.

Lloyd-Jones is scathing of the police response.

He says Paul should have been held in custody after he was trespassed “for his own benefit and the safety of others”.

Instead, “they released him, and he turned back up at the bar … and carried on performing”.

Lloyd-Jones says his family had trouble getting through when they rang 111, despite trying from separate phones.

The delay in police arriving at the scene was unacceptable, he believes.

A city the size of Upper Hutt should have had officers immediately available. He points to the fact a police station is only 400 metres from the bar.

Lloyd-Jones says he’s met Paul's family and “told them how sorry we are”.

“They’re nice people … it’s very upsetting for all of us.”

Kauika-Stevens, who could not be reached for comment, has been advised by his lawyer not to discuss the case with media, Lloyd-Jones says.

A VERY RARE DEATH

In a statement, Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, the officer in charge of the case, says the ongoing investigation into Paul’s death is a “complex matter”.

Information gathered from many witnesses and medical experts is being analysed, he says.

"Police are committed to conducting a thorough investigation to establish the facts and involvement of all those involved."

Verry’s statement does not say whether investigators have spoken to the bystander mentioned by Lloyd-Jones, nor does it specifically address his criticisms of the police response.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry is the officer in charge of the investigation into Kaimana Paul’s death.

Police arrived at the scene at 6.08pm and found Paul being restrained on the footpath, the statement says.

The attending officers put him in handcuffs to “make the environment safe for all those present”.

“During this process they soon observed he appeared already to be unconscious ... and they called for an ambulance.”

The officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived three minutes later at 6.12pm.

Verry says the incident has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority and “police continue to assist them as required”.

Similar cases in New Zealand are extremely rare.

The Homicide Report, a Stuff database of nearly 1200 homicides spanning 2004-present, carries the name of only one person who died in directly comparable circumstances.

In 2005, Cedric Joyce died from positional asphyxia after he was restrained outside the Copper Bock Bar in Blenheim.

Police charged two bouncers, James Neal and Malaki Mulitalo, with manslaughter, but they were acquitted by a jury.

The High Court at Blenheim heard Joyce had been removed from the bar because of his drunken behaviour. He tried several times to get back in before attacking Neal, punching him in the face.

supplied/Stuff Cedric Joyce died outside a Blenheim bar in 2005 after he was restrained by two bouncers.

The bouncer struggled with Joyce before taking him to the ground with the help of two bar staff. Mulitalo then helped restrain him face down on the pavement. Joyce was only turned over after his brother said he could see his fingers turning blue. Police, who’d been called some 20 minutes earlier, arrived about the same time as he was turned over.

The Crown submitted that restraining Joyce was not unlawful, but failing to check on him was.

Defence lawyers for the bouncers argued there was no way their clients could have known that restraining the 36-year-old on his stomach, along with other risk factors such as his being overweight and having an elevated heart rate, could result in his death.

The judge – Justice John Wild – told the jury they had to be satisfied that the actions of Neal and Mulitalo were a major departure from how a reasonable bouncer or security person might act.

In the wake of Joyce’s death, new legislation was introduced requiring pub bouncers to hold a licence or certificate of approval.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Rene Paul wants justice for her son, Kaimana, who died outside an Upper Hutt bar.

‘HE’LL ALWAYS BE WITH ME’

Rene Paul clutches her son’s blue learner driver licence in her hand.

It was returned to her by police after his death, and she carries it everywhere with her.

“It’s a comfort knowing that I’ve got him with me all the time,” she says.

Her son’s bedroom, where he slept in one of two single beds, remains largely as it was when he left home for the last time.

Paul can’t bring herself to get rid of his belongings, like his white skate shoes or a black bag full of his clothes.

No-one is allowed to sleep in there.

“I still call it Kaimana’s room, even though he’s not here,” she says. “There’s still memories.”

Paul and her son didn’t talk much. He spent most of the time in his room playing on his phone.

It’s the little things that she misses every day, like the blank look on his face when he’d emerge from bed in morning, or their chats about what he was going to have for breakfast.

“At night ... I always look out the window and up at the stars and say, 'I'm going to bed now, Kaimana. Love you, good night'. It makes me sleep well because I know he's around.”

Anyone with information about the case should contact police on 105, quoting the file number 190904/1165.