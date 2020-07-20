Drink-driver found asleep after driving 100kmh on wrong side of road

Police arrested a drink driver who drove on the wrong side of the road

A drink-driver allegedly travelling at 100kmh on the wrong side of the road with no headlights was found asleep in their car by police.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen praised the good Samaritan who reported seeing the car on State highway 1, between East Taieri and Mosgiel, about 10.45pm on Saturday.

Police found the female driver asleep in the car, Dinnissen said.

The 41-year-old, who was on a zero alcohol licence, recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1024 micrograms per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250mcg.

‘’It is very lucky that it didn’t result in a crash or a fatality,” Dinnissen said.

The woman was expected to appear in the Dunedin District Court this week.

Police also attended a crash on Dunedin’s motorway involving a 17-year-old who had just bought a car in Christchurch, Dinnissen said.

The teen lost control of the car, which rolled before plunging 5 metres down a bank about 10pm on Saturday.

The teen was not injured, Dinnissen said.

On that same night police were called to the student area, where a drunken male was banging on the windows of an all-female flat on Albany St.

He was asked to leave, and told he was at the wrong house.

The highly intoxicated man was returned to his home by police, who gave him some prevention advice, Dinnissen said.

Police also investigated a curious case involving a man stealing alcohol from a student flat on Leith St North.

The unknown male left the flat after being spotted by residents.

Police also spoke to four intoxicated youths, aged between 14 and 18, who had urinated on a person’s lawn, and then interfered with vehicles.

The teens were referred to Youth Aid, Dinnissen said.