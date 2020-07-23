Woman's scar a 'constant reminder' of partner's violent attack

Marlborough man Dion Michael Te Tau, 50, has admitted charges of injuring with reckless disregard, assaults a person within a family relationship, and wilful damage. (File photo)

A Marlborough man threw an unopened pocket knife at his partner in a drunken rage, sparked by her coming home early without telling him.

Dion Michael Te Tau, 50, was at home drinking when his partner got back from work about 3pm on February 8.

A police summary of facts said Te Tau began arguing with her for not telling him she was coming home early.

He became enraged and began to throw household items at her, the summary said.

The argument moved around the house, as the victim went to her bedroom to pack clothes, before going to her car.

Te Tau ran to her car and grabbed the ignition barrel and wiring, ripping it from the steering column of her car, rendering it immobile.

Gabriele Charotte The victim said she had been set back “physically, mentally and emotionally” following the attack.

She locked herself in the car for some time, before returning to the house to use the landline to call for help. The was no cellphone coverage at the property, about 10 kilometres from Blenheim.

He asked if their relationship was over, and she said it was.

Te Tau pulled a flip knife from his pocket, which had the blade enclosed, and threw it at the victim.

It connected with her head causing blood to flow, and a struggle ensued as they both tried to grab hold of the knife.

Te Tau rendered basic first aid to the victim’s head, but knelt on her neck while doing so, the summary said.

He eventually obtained the knife from the victim, opened the blade and stabbed the bedside cabinet saying, “If I really wanted to hurt you I could have hurt you”.

The victim ran from the house when she heard a vehicle coming up the driveway.

“It was like he was out of his mind, I’ve never seen anything like it, and I was petrified,” the victim told the Blenheim District Court at Te Tau’s sentencing on Tuesday.

“All the time I was crying and asking him to please stop.”

The victim received a 5cm cut to her head which required surgical staples. She had a sore throat where he had put his knee, extensive bruising and sore ribs.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Te Tau had taken responsibility for the offending saying “she did nothing wrong, it’s all on me”.

“I have a constant reminder of the attack, as the scar on my head is lumpy and tender and I have headaches.

“I had been in a good place, and proud of who I was and what I was achieving before all this happened, but now I’m having to find my way again.”

His lawyer Marcus Zintl said Te Tau had been in custody for about six months since the incident occurred.

Te Tau was remorseful, had written a letter of apology to the victim and could pay emotional harm reparation.

He had also pleaded guilty to the charges of injuring with reckless disregard, assaults a person within a family relationship, and wilful damage.

Judge Garry Barkle said a report from addiction services said Te Tau had an early introduction to alcohol, from about 8-years-old, which led to cannabis and then methamphetamine.

“You were on a treadmill of use of substances which sadly then led on to criminal offending,” he said.

“Alcohol use and abuse has been a real issue for you. I acknowledge over the years you’ve done some work ... but obviously it needs to be something you’re constantly vigilant with.”

Judge Barkle acknowledged Te Tau wanted to embrace rehabilitation through Alcoholics Anonymous and counselling and unlike some offenders, Te Tau had taken responsibility for his actions.

In a pre-sentence report, Te Tau said the attack was “all on me”.

“She tried everything to stop things getting out of hand. I hurt her and I understand why she doesn’t want a bar of me.”

Barkle thought this acknowledgement might be some “solace” for the victim.

Te Tau had plans to move to the North Island when released at the end of the week. Te Tau was sentenced to a further 12 months intensive supervision, four months community detention and ordered to pay emotional harm reparation of $500. A protection order was also issued.

WHERE VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CAN GET HELP

Women's Refuge (For women and children) - 0800 733 843.

Shine (For men and women) - free call 0508-744-633 between 9am and 11pm.

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for mental health support from a trained counsellor

What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18 year olds). Phone counselling is available Monday to Friday, midday–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 7pm–10pm daily.

Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger call 111.