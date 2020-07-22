Woman calls for changes to law and jet boating culture

The partner of a man killed in a jet boating accident is calling for a law change to reflect the dangers of drinking and boating

The partner of Southland man killed in a jet boating incident is calling for changes to the law and the culture of drinking and boating.

Bridget Speight wants lawmakers to consider making drinking and driving and drinking and operating a boat the same.

Her partner, Shane Gibbons was killed on the Hollyford River on March 18, 2019, in a jet boat accident when members of a farm discussion group were boating on the river over a four-day period.

Paul Turner was sentenced to pay $25,000 in reparations and fined $3000 by Judge Russell Walker for the charge of operating a jet boat in a manner which caused unnecessary danger to Shane Gibbons, Hamish McLean and Paul Stirling, when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Turner was operating a boat on the Hollyford River when it hit a rock and rolled in fading daylight after he had drunk up to eight beers during the day. Gibbons died at the scene.

Judge Walker said the loss of Gibbons’ life, alcohol and fading daylight were aggravating factors.

Turner’s blood alcohol concentration was found to be about three times the legal limit for driving a car.

Judge Walker said it was an obvious point that Turner would have been unable to properly operate a vehicle after drinking eight beers.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Paul Turner was sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on Monday for operating a ship in a manner which caused unnecessary danger to Shane Gibbons, Hamish McLean and Paul Stirling.

There was no suggestion Turner was driving erratically and a pre-sentence report noted he felt a deep sense of guilty, the Judge said.

Defence lawyer Garth Gallaway said Turner was deeply upset at losing a friend and called Speight to apologise the day after the incident.

Turner had offered to pay $20,000 emotional harm, Gallaway said.

The passengers on the boat said in their affidavits that Turner was not driving erratically nor did he seem to be under the influence of alcohol, Gallaway said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Bridget Speight and Shane Gibbons at a function in 2016.

Prior to sentencing, Speight told Stuff she and Gibbons had been together for 30 years. They owned and managed Whare Creek Station near Manapouri.

She wants legislative change and said it was clear from the outset that alcohol was a major contributing factor in the cause of the accident.

“There is a significant discrepancy between the Maritime Transport Act and the Land Transport Act,” Speight said.

“Under the Land Transport Act, if you are driving under the influence of alcohol over the legal limit causing death, you can be fined up to $20,000 or imprisoned up to 10 years. In contrast, under the Maritime Transport Act, that maximum fine [for dangerous activity, with no reference to the driver’s blood alcohol limit, or to causing death] is $10,000 or a sentence up to 12 months​.

Supplied The section of the Hollyford River where Shane Gibbons died.

“I wonder if it’s time for the policy-makers to consider that the two should be the same.”

Associate Minister of Transport, Julia Anne Genter said this incident was a tragedy and “my heart goes out to the people who have lost family members, friends and colleagues in the crash”.

“Skippers have a clear responsibility for the safety of all people on board their vessel,” Genter said.

Police were able to prosecute a boat driver impaired by alcohol or drugs if they had acted in a careless or dangerous manner, she said.

Supplied Shane Gibbons on a farm in Milton.

Genter pointed out that Section 65 of the Maritime Transport Act prohibited the operation of a maritime vessel in a dangerous manner.

“Consideration has been given in the past to alcohol limits and testing for recreational boating.

“However, there are real practical challenges to testing boat drivers in the same way we do drivers on the road,” Genter said.

“Recreational boaters are often in remote locations, they are spread over large areas, and there is only a small number of police vessels available to enforce such tests. International experience suggests there is limited evidence that such an approach would be effective.”

Supplied The jet boat involved in the fatal crash in Fiordland that killed Southlander Shane Gibbons on March 18, 2019. Photo supplied by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.

Speight said the culture of jetboating and alcohol had to change.

“The two often go hand in hand,” she said.

“I do not want to point the finger at any individual involved in the expedition. Some are part of the local community, others are good friends and always will be.

“I have heard it said ‘people who live in glasshouses shouldn’t throw stones’ and I get that. We’ve all been there, all taken part in the drinking,” Speight says in the statement.

“But perhaps it’s time we looked closely at that culture and, just as we might do with driving a vehicle on the roads, decide on a designated safe and sober driver. Or simply, perhaps, all have a drink or two together only once we’ve arrived safely at the destination.

“Fiordland is a beautiful place, but very unforgiving if you get it wrong.”

Southland Jet Boat Association member Wayne Duffy hoped jet boaters would pay attention to what happened to Turner and Gibbons and learn from it.

However, Turner was a good guy and it was a sad situation, Duffy said.

Supplied Shane Gibbons and Bridget Speight on Mt Titiroa, Fiordland National Park, on Christmas Eve in 2018.

“Don’t drink and drive, it’s the same on the rivers.”

“If we see someone, we’ll definitely have a word, but we’re not the police.”

Breath testing boaties will happen in New Zealand like it does in Australia, Duffy said.

Drinking and jet boating had become less frequent than years past, but Duffy still saw the odd “cowboy”.

Maritime NZ deputy director Sharyn Forsyth said TAIC’s report was consistent with the forum’s recently published position paper “Safer when sober”.

“Our position is boaties should never drive, or paddle, a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Forsyth said.

A Maritime NZ spokeswoman directed questions about legislative change to the Ministry of Transport.