Lawyer facing criminal charges after admitting $900,000 fraud

A former Waiarapa lawyer is facing criminal charges after admitting to stealing $900,000 from four clients over 10 years.

Lindsay Boyd Gribben’s offending was described as “appalling” by the New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal after he abused the trust of overseas clients and local resthome residents.

Gribben pleaded guilty to the tribunal’s four charges and was struck off the Roll of Barristers and Solicitors last Thursday and criminal charges have been laid.

“If he is convicted, he is likely to face a custodial sentence,” tribunal chairman Judge Dale Clarkson said.

Gribben’s dishonesty was uncovered after Wairarapa law firm WCM Legal, where he had been principal since 2016, found “two financial irregularities” in their accounts in November 2018.

WCM legal consultant and former principal Keith McClure said they were “horrified” by Gribben’s actions and acted quickly to protect their clients after becoming aware of the situation.

“We immediately removed Lindsay Gribben from the practice, and we proactively asked the New Zealand Law Society to undertake an urgent audit.”

The audit confirmed their suspicions and the irregularities were fixed immediately, McClure said.

The bulk of Gribben’s offending happened while working for Major Gooding and Partners in the years prior to joining WCM Legal.

Audrey Malone/Stuff Gribben is due to appear in Ashburton District Court next month.

The large sums stolen and circumstances of the offending demonstrated “a complete abrogation” of his clients’ trust, the tribunal found.

One of the four charges involved the misappropriation of over $800,000 and came in for special mention by the tribunal.

“That is a shocking indictment on the practitioner and brings his entire profession into disrepute.”

The tribunal found that striking Gribben off as a lawyer was an appropriate response to this type of offending.

”A lawyer’s handling of trust funds is at the very heart of the fiduciary relationship between lawyer and client and the obligations must be treated as sacrosanct.

“When they are breached in such a gross way there can be no other penalty than removal of the practitioner from the profession entirely.”

The total amount stolen between September 2009 and November 2018 amounted to just over $900,000.

Though some of those funds were repaid, the net theft was $888,000.

Gribben told the tribunal that he was now bankrupt and unemployed.

Gribben is believed to be living in the South Island and is due to appear in Ashburton District Court on August 10 facing fraud charges.