Investigation remains ongoing into suspicious fire at West Auckland car yard

A car yard in west Auckland caught fire in the early morning of April 30.

Police still want to speak to a man captured on CCTV at an Auckland car yard where a suspicious fire destroyed dozens of vehicles.

Two months ago police wanted to speak to the man but he has still not been identified.

A police spokesman said the investigation remains ongoing and no charges have been laid in connection with the fire at Select Wheels, New Lynn, on April 30.

Residents were woken by "explosion after explosion" as the car yard went up in flames.

Armin Pasagic/Supplied Flames towered above Select Wheels in New Lynn in the early hours of April 30.

The owner of the car yard, Vinay Khullar, earlier said a man was captured on CCTV entering the yard's Cambridge Ln entrance just after midnight.

He was seen getting in and out of multiple vehicles – and trying to light a cigarette – for about 45 minutes before he disappeared from the camera's view, Khullar said.

About 30 minutes later, a fire started in the rear of the yard. The man had covered his face with his hoodie when the camera at the front of the yard captured him leaving.

Police released an image of the man they wanted to speak to after he was captured on CCTV on the night of the fire.

Troy Datson Locals watched as flames and smoke billowed above a car yard in Auckland.

A fire investigator noted in an incident report, recently released under the Official Information Act, that a black Kia was believed to be the origin of the fire.

Minor work had been done on the Kia to get it ready for sale the afternoon before the fire, but this was eliminated as a cause as there was “no supporting evidence”.

The “spontaneous reactions” of chemicals or natural weather phenomena were also eliminated, along with the careless disposal of a cigarette or matches.

The investigator believed the fire was “unlawful”.

NZ Police/Supplied Police are still trying to identify this man who was captured on CCTV at Select Wheels on the night of a suspicious fire.

They noted light – like flames – could be seen causing flickering shadows on items nearby, trees and vegetation as the man captured on CCTV left the car yard.

“Over time this light could be seen developing into smoke and eventually fire.”

The investigator said the area where most of the cars were stored was fenced off, although access was possible in certain places due to the height of the fence or small openings.

Khullar said about 70 to 90 uninsured wrecks, which are used for parts, were damaged in the fire.

David White/Stuff Some of the vehicles destroyed in the suspicious fire at Select Wheels in April.

Khullar had only been in business for 18 months before the fire, which he described as “unimaginable”.

Select Wheels Limited buys damaged vehicles, mainly from Australia, and repairs them for sale online.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Waitematā West CIB on 105 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.