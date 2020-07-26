Scepticism in suburbia over plans to demo 'significant' Marlborough meth lab property

The Warwick St property was once upon a time a timber treatment plant before it became a methamphetamine lab.

Blenheim residents neighbouring a “derelict dump” from which a “significant” methamphetamine lab was operating last year, are sceptical that plans to demolish the building will go ahead.

Marlborough District Council declared the Warwick St property “hazardous” after police found tenants operating a clandestine meth lab within the main building.

Council issued a "cleansing order" to the owners, with a requirement to test and decontaminate it by May 1.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF The property on Warwick St, Blenheim currently houses dozens of old vehicles.

This month, a Council spokesman said the owners said they planned to demolish the buildings, but due to the Covid-19 lockdown that had been delayed.

READ MORE:

* Man denies meth charges after clandestine lab raid in Blenheim

* Police don't have to tell landlords about raids on their rentals

* Clan lab found and meth charges laid after Blenheim police raid

* Armed offenders squad raids homes in Blenheim drug bust



The cleansing order was therefore extended to September to allow for this, he said.

“The contamination is in the building materials and does not pose a risk to anyone not living within the building, and no-one is living there currently,” the spokesman said.

MARLBOROUGH DISTRICT COUNCIL At 0.3 ha, the property is larger than the neighbouring sections.

One neighbour, who last year described living near the property as a “nightmare”, said demolishing the building had “been on cards for years”, but nothing had ever happened.

“I guarantee it’s not going to change. I suspect for the owners it’s all in the too-hard-basket.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Stuff Police during the raid in Warwick St.

“That place is just a derelict dump, it’s so dangerous, it should not be allowed to exist.

“It’s still a lovely residential area, except for this damn derelict site in the middle.”

She also thought the council had “a lot to answer for”, and said the site had been allowed to carry on because they were on the “wrong side of town”.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Stuff One resident said living near the property had been frightening and had affected her mental health.

Another neighbour said she was “absolutely thrilled” to hear the buildings were getting knocked down, but would try not to get her hopes up.

“I’ll believe it when I see it.”

She said they had been told it was going to happen before Christmas.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Stuff Demolishing the building had “been on cards for years”, one neighbour said, but nothing had ever happened.

“We’re just not guaranteed anything.”

She said the past couple of years, living near the property had been “frightening”, and the stress of police visits and illegal activity had affected her mental health.

“People jumping the fence at all hours, police on the doorstep all the time, witnessing stuff being stolen...

“When the police come and do their raids, we’re in our kitchens having our cups of tea,” she said.

People still came and went from the place, but not the extent that they used to, she added, and the power and water had been cut off so people could no longer live in the buildings.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Police said following the raid they had taken a “significant clan lab” out of production.

“I just want the whole thing cleaned up. It would be nice to know we’ve got a safe neighbourhood.”

Another resident said he felt unaffected.

He said they hadn’t felt unsafe, and had even had contact with one of the tenants at the property who seemed “quite pleasant”.

He was not sure whether that was the man who had been charged.

Following the police raid of the property in December last year, Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan said they believed to have taken a "significant clan lab" out of production.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Jacob Daniel Martin, 30, was arrested following the raid and later pleaded not guilty to drug charges.

"This will have significantly disrupted the supply of methamphetamine to our region and stopped an enormous amount of harm in our community," Sloan said.

Panel beater Jacob Daniel Martin, 30, was arrested following the raid and later pleaded not guilty to drug charges including possession of meth, and materials which could be used to manufacture illicit drugs.

His next appearance at the Blenheim District Court was on August 19.

Two men were charged with entering the property without authority and with intent to commit an imprisonable offence on April 5.

The owners of the property were approached for comment.