Beaten Flaxmere boy discharged from rehabilitation centre, no arrests made

A young boy who was found with severe injuries at a Flaxmere home in January has been discharged from a rehabilitation centre.

When police found the 4-year-old boy at a property in Ramsey Cres on January 29 , he was badly bruised and suffering from a head injury.

After spending several months at Starship Hospital in Auckland, the Flaxmere boy was released from hospital in June and was moved to a rehabilitation centre.

On Wednesday, Oranga Tamariki confirmed the young boy had been discharged from the centre.

Oranga Tamariki’s deputy chief executive of children and families south, Alison McDonald, said it was working with his extended family to determine the best care for his future.

“Oranga Tamariki has worked with health professionals during his recovery and rehabilitation, and will continue to work alongside his extended family to help keep him safe and well,” McDonald said.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster said there were a lot of complexities with the case and police were waiting for medical reports before they would proceed.

Stuff Detective Inspector Mike Foster says police are waiting for medical reports before they proceed (file photo).

An uncle of the boy previously told Stuff that his mother – the boy’s grandmother – had stayed by his side at hospital 24 hours a day.

The boy’s grandfather worked long hours and would come home at night before rushing to the hospital, the uncle said.

In February, Stuff learnt it was not the first time the boy had been the victim of suspected abuse.

He was admitted to hospital on at least one other occasion, with injuries including broken bones.

At the time, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also spoke about the case, calling on people to come forward.

“I know we are a country that wants all our children to live free from violence – but that is going to continue to take our ongoing effort and commitment," she said.

"In the meantime, someone knows what happened to this child, and I urge them to come forward."

Newsroom reported after the first incident in June 2019, the boy was placed in the care of his grandmother in Auckland but Oranga Tamariki returned him to his immediate family in Flaxmere before Christmas.