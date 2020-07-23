Policeman who cut off teenager's rat's tail sanctioned after investigation

A policeman has been sanctioned after his assault of a 14-year-old by cutting off his rat’s tail was found to be “culturally disrespectful”.

Constable Michael Hammond had his conviction thrown out last year, despite pleading guilty to common assault after the incident in Auckland in August 2018.

Hammond pulled the boy’s hair back and sliced off the 1980s-style appendage with a seatbelt cutter after a car chase.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority, which oversaw the police’s investigation into the incident, said it agreed with the outcome that saw the officer receive an employment sanction.

It added Hammond and police had apologised to the boy.

“Police expressed remorse for the officer’s actions, and acknowledged the assault was culturally disrespectful,” it said.

The incident happened after police pursued a fleeing car and road spikes were used to bring it to a stop.

The 14-year-old boy was one of the car’s occupants, but while he was arrested and searched by another officer, Hammond took hold of his rat’s tail and cut it off with a police-issue seatbelt cutter.

Hammond, 26, admitted cutting the hair and said he saw cords and cut the rat's tail without thinking.

He had sought a discharge without conviction, but was convicted, sentenced in the Auckland District Court to a $500 fine, and then appealed.

The High Court allowed his appeal and his conviction and sentence were set aside and the application for discharge without conviction granted.

High Court judge Justice Hinton said Hammond had engaged in “moderate-level offending”.

But she added: "Offending undertaken by a sworn police officer on a member of the public in the execution of that police officer's duty is a significant aggravating factor."

Hammond had no previous convictions and Justice Hinton said in her 2019 judgement he was remorseful.

"He has hopefully learnt a very significant lesson. He has written a letter of full apology to the victim."

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, acknowledged the IPCA’s findings and said Hammond remained a member of police.

Malthus said police acknowledge Hammond’s conduct was completely inappropriate and unprofessional, and his actions were not in line with the values of the organisation.