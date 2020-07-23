Third-striker gets maximum for role in shooting victim in knee

Justice Karen Clark said there was a "clear and convincing case" to give Wiremu Allen the chance of parole. (File photo)

In a life that had more than its fair share of lows, Wiremu Tamahana Allen has notched up another with a “third strike” sentencing for his role in an accidental shooting in the Hutt Valley.

But a judge has given him the hope, at least, of parole.

Allen, a patched member of the King Cobra gang, and a younger man had forced their way into a Stokes Valley flat in the early hours of June 15, 2019, trying to collect a debt.

Both invaders had pistols and the victim was shot in the side of the knee when the younger man's firearm discharged, which the Crown accepted was accidental.

READ MORE:

* Severe, unjust sentence for ill man expected to go to highest court

* Sentence goes against man's human rights, but cannot be overturned, says court of appeal

* Three strikes act imposed on recidivist offender

* Two murderers face becoming NZ's first criminals jailed for life without parole



As the pair rummaged through his belongings, taking $460 cash and a phone, the victim escaped and called police.

In a statement to the High Court, referred to at Allen’s sentencing in Wellington on Thursday, the victim said he needed surgery to remove the bullet and it still made him sick to think what would have happened if his three children had been with him that night.

Allen, 38, appeared in court via an audio-visual link with Manawatū Prison. He refused to show his face while a Stuff photographer was in court. The judge eventually ordered no photograph be taken of him, so the hearing could proceed.

Prosecutor Grant Burston said Allen’s bad behaviour in court displayed the same sense of entitlement a probation officer had remarked on when Allen refused to co-operate.

Allen pleaded guilty to wounding with reckless disregard. It was a third strike offence, so he had to be sentenced to seven years’ jail, the maximum for his crime.

Stuff Wiremu Allen joined the King Cobras after he was shot when he tried to leave the Mongrel Mob. (File photo)

Without the third strike regime, Justice Karen Clark said Allen would have received two years and one month in jail.

Allen’s was a clear and convincing case for departure from the standard no-parole regime for a third strike, she said.

His life was chaotic from the start, he was made a State ward at 4 years old, abused in State care, was using alcohol and drugs by 11 or 12 years, and had an "intense exposure" to gang life which included being shot in the chest when he wanted to leave the Mongrel Mob.

After the shooting he tried to change but an uncle drew him back to gang life with the King Cobras.

His lawyer, Chris Nicholls, made an impassioned plea against the three strikes regime. Without it, after the time he had already spent in custody, Allen would have been released in four weeks and headed to an intensive treatment and rehabilitation programme he badly needed.

Instead he would sit in jail doing nothing at the taxpayers' expense.

The three strikes law was harsh, cruel and inhumane, Nicholls said.

Most ordinary New Zealanders would find it deeply troubling that for the same crime one man received home detention and community work and the other was sentenced to seven years’ jail, he said.

Most New Zealanders would not think it fair that when people were harmed in their formative years, the State would say, “Too bad, we don’t want to take responsibility for cleaning up the damage we have caused”, Nicholls said.

The younger man involved, Waitoharuru Karaitiana, 21, was sentenced in February to 11 months' home detention and 200 hours' community work on charges of aggravated burglary and wounding with reckless disregard. He received a first strike warning. He had four previous convictions. Allen had 60.