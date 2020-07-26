Coronavirus: Police predict the emergence of a new group of criminals post Covid-19

Police predict there will be significant changes to the criminal landscape in the fallout from Covid-19.

The impact of Covid-19 could spawn a whole new group of offenders, an internal police report predicts. Blair Ensor and Collette Devlin report.

They’re the new breed of potential criminals – middle class workers, small to medium size business owners, and those working within the country’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

Amid the fallout from Covid-19, thousands of men and women who’ve never found themselves in trouble with the law are now on police’s radar, a document obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act says.

There are concerns that people unaccustomed to financial hardship could be exploited by gangs, become violent at home or turn to crime to fund the lifestyle they’ve become accustomed to.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Meth prices double in parts of New Zealand during Covid-19 lockdown

* Some charities may not survive Covid-19 as their finances take a hit

* Coronavirus: Auckland’s greatest challenge is still to come



A 13-page report, which looks at the likely impact of an economic recession on policing in New Zealand in the next six to 12 months, shows officials have been preparing for significant changes to the country’s criminal landscape as people lose their jobs and businesses fail.

The most up-to-date Treasury forecast has unemployment peaking at 9.8 per cent by September this year, but dropping to 5.7 per cent by 2022.

“It is almost certain that an economic recession will cause considerable stress and despair to a large number of New Zealanders,” the document, titled Strategic Outlook: New Zealand’s Policing Environment Post Covid-19 and dated May 14, says.

That likely means an increased demand “for police service in a number of areas”.

The document highlights a “new vulnerable group” – middle class workers, small to medium size business owners, and those within the tourism and hospitality sector, who will be affected to a “greater degree” by the financial fall-out of Covid.

“Given that most people in these groups are likely to have been relatively financially secure prior to the spread of Covid-19, many of them are likely to be unaccustomed to serious financial difficulty.”

The document says police are unlikely to have had much prior contact with people in this group.

“While the behaviours and harmful issues stemming from financial hardship are likely to bring some of these people to our attention, it is almost certain that a significant proportion will remain unknown to police.

“These unknown individuals could possibly suffer in silence and police are therefore unlikely to be aware of potential warning signs that may indicate extreme distress.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff An economic recession will likely “cause considerable stress and despair to a large number of New Zealanders”.

MENTAL HEALTH CONCERNS

The document says the pandemic will almost certainly have an impact on the country’s mental health – one of the “key drivers of demand” for police.

“It is important to recognise that many individuals with no history of mental health issues are likely to now experience increased levels of mental distress due to economic hardship.”

The issues faced by those with existing disorders are likely to be exacerbated.

Research, according to the document, shows that people who lose their jobs are three times more likely to commit suicide than those in employment.

The latest data from the National Telehealth Service shows that between June 9 and July 19, 2020, there was a 33 per cent increase in contact with its mental health and addictions services.

“We are hearing from a number of first time callers and texters,” says chief executive Andrew Slater.

Covid-19 is putting pressure on families in a variety of ways and the economic impact and general uncertainty seems to be driving that, he says.

Bruce Mercer/Stuff Police predict family harm investigations could increase by 20 to 100 per cent over the next two years.

RISING HURT IN THE HOME

One of the main areas of concern for police is family harm.

Data obtained by Stuff shows that post-lockdown reported incidents in the home are similar to pre-Covid levels.

That may be short-lived.

The police document says there could be a 20 to 100 per cent increase in family violence investigations over the next two years.

“For a large number of families, the increased financial stress and tough circumstances will likely increase tension within the household and thereby the possibility of violence occurring.”

That includes incidents, involving people who have never come to police attention, that would otherwise not happen.

The document points to research showing family violence investigations doubled in Christchurch post earthquake.

Physical violence could be more severe while psychological and emotional abuse, and lesser incidents, like arguments and shouting, more frequent.

Dr Ang Jury, Women’s Refuge chief executive, says the organisation hasn’t dealt with anything out of the ordinary, yet, but it would be naive to think there won’t be an increased demand for its services in the coming months.

If she was to guess what that will look like, her numbers would be similar to those projected by police.

Jury says victims in more affluent communities often don’t come to the attention of authorities because they engage lawyers rather than police and flee to hotels, not safe houses.

That might change, though, as “those resources aren’t necessarily going to be as available to those people”.

It is likely new victims will emerge, but the extent to which that will happen is a “guessing game”, she says.

Holly Carrington, a spokeswoman for domestic abuse charity Shine, says post lockdown the organisation has consistently seen cases of more serious violence – people at risk of being killed – and extreme acts of control.

In some instances, women have been “physically tortured” by their partners. Others have been deprived of necessities.

She predicts that in the coming months referrals to the organisation will rise at a rate that’s disproportionate to previous years.

Simon Alekna/Stuff.co.nz There are concerns organised crime groups, like the Mongols, could infiltrate the public sector.

CORRUPTION CONCERNS

The document reveals police concerns about organised crime groups and how they might exploit those impacted by Covid-19.

It suggests gangs could integrate themselves into, or outright purchase, struggling businesses, allowing for the “investment of criminal profit”.

The financial hardship brought about by a recession will increase the risk of corruption among some professional groups, like accountants and lawyers, the document says.

Mass layoffs in the public and private sector, like those experienced at Air New Zealand, could provide opportunities for organised crime groups to exploit vulnerable staff with inside knowledge of an industry.

“[Organised crime groups] infiltrating the public sector, including police, pose a significant threat, not only to trust and confidence, but also police’s ability to disrupt organised criminal activity.”

Gang membership could increase as young people, who’re unable to secure work, are seduced by the “rapid access to disposable income, financial security and/or identity validation”.

NZ Police Most methamphetamine imported to New Zealand comes from Myanmar and Mexico.

CHALLENGES FOR DRUG SMUGGLERS

According to the document, New Zealand’s near Covid-free status, and the lack of restrictions, could make it an “increasingly attractive drug destination market”.

However, that’s reliant on the recovery of source countries.

Before Covid-19, New Zealand was awash with methamphetamine, most of which originates in Myanmar and Mexico.

However, the closure of the border has limited the options available to those looking to smuggle drugs into the country.

For instance, the number of flights into New Zealand have dwindled, meaning fewer opportunities for crime groups to use passengers as mules.

The document says there’s an increased risk that new or alternate methods, like the use of small boats and fishing vessels, will emerge.

It is possible that organised crime groups with access to the right chemicals will manufacture drugs, like methamphetamine, locally to meet demand.

Whatever the case, the disruption to the country’s drug market is unlikely to be substantial.

COLLETTE DEVLIN/STUFF Justice Minister Andrew Little and Chester Borrows, who headed the Government's Safe and Effective Justice Advisory Group, discuss recommendations for justice sector reforms that included stricter alcohol laws and scrapping prisons.

Stockpiles of drugs in New Zealand or neighbouring countries that couldn’t be moved during lockdown will likely bridge the gap while “alternate import streams are arranged”, the document says.

Despite all this, the document says demand for drugs is known to decrease during a financial crisis, in part due to people not having the money to buy them.

As a result, there could be more conflict between gangs, as they compete to supply a smaller market.

In a statement on Thursday, Detective Inspector Blair Macdonald, office in charge of the National Drug Intelligence Bureau, says there were numerous reports of methamphetamine selling for more than $1000 per gram during lockdown, double the average pre Covid-19 price.

“Price increases are likely to be a result of the international wholesale level supply shortages and organised crime groups taking advantage of the crisis,” Macdonald says.

However, as restrictions have eased prices have fallen with a gram of meth costing about $500 in Wellington and Auckland and $800 in Christchurch.

Other drugs, like MDMA and Cocaine, experienced small increases during lockdown, but have since returned to normal levels.

Supplied/123RF Cyber criminals will likely target victims by “exploiting concerns regarding financial pressures and unemployment”.

DIGITAL PREDATORS

Last year, 1.3 million Kiwis were affected by some sort of cyber crime.

Covid-19 is likely to exacerbate the issue, the document says.

“It’s highly likely that increasing unemployment, together with greater access to technology, will increase the risk of more people committing criminal activities online to alleviate financial pressures.”

According to the document, record numbers of people turned to online methods of communication during lockdown. For many, like the elderly, it was a novelty.

Reporting suggests cyber criminals “adapted quickly to exploit an increased pool of victims, capitalising on people’s Covid-19 related anxieties and taking advantage of the vulnerabilities brought about by teleworking”.

During a recession, it’s likely they’ll target victims by “exploiting concerns regarding financial pressures and … unemployment”.

Of particular concern are businesses that “reprioritise their resource” and cut back on cyber security.

It’s predicted online fraud could increase by 30 to 100 per cent, the document says.

MORE PROTEST ACTION

The document also refers to the national security implications of Covid-19, with some extremists already using it to “influence and radicalise”.

While incidents of violence linked to the pandemic are unlikely in New Zealand in the foreseeable future, “spikes in radicalisation … can be expected”.

A recession and mass unemployment could lead to greater income inequality. Research suggests that could create social and political uncertainty, leading to “higher levels of protest activity”.

A SILVER LINING

One of the upsides from a recession is that evidence suggests the country’s roads will be safer.

There will be fewer “high risk” drivers on the roads because of unemployment. Border closures will also limit the number of tourists.

However, the document notes that during the 2008 recession there was an increase in fatal crashes involving speed, and alcohol.

On Wednesday, the country’s road toll was 169, 34 less than the same time last year.

Chris McKeen The public need to keep a close eye on people who are struggling, Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says.

‘WE NEED TO HAVE OUR EYES WIDE OPEN’

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says crime has returned to normal levels "pretty much across all categories" since Covid-19 lockdown.

"I'm certainly not aware of any significant blow-out."

That's not to say it won't happen and it's important police are prepared for it, which was the purpose of the report, Chambers says.

"Whilst it's ... early days it's good practice for us to be thinking about what the longer term impacts of a recession might have on our country and our people.

"We have to be real about having our eyes wide open."

Identifying those requiring help who haven't previously engaged with police will be a challenge, he says.

"We don't know what we don't know."

It is important agencies work together and share information so that cases don't fall through the cracks.

The community also has an important part to play. People should keep an eye out for anyone who might be struggling "especially when someone's livelihood has basically been cut off".

Chambers says it's important that police use discretion where possible because many people now find themselves in a "situation they never thought they'd be in".

"Taking into account someone's set of circumstances to help make the right decision is really, really important ... it's not just about throwing the book at someone."