Ports of Auckland fined $424k after death of ocean swimmer Leslie Gelberger

Leslie Gelberger was killed while swimming in an Auckland harbour.

Ports of Auckland Limited and one of its skippers have been fined after a pilot boat accidentally fatally hit ocean swimmer Leslie Gelberger.

Judge Kevin Phillips fined the company $424,000 and skipper Grant More $8400 for failing to comply with their health and safety duties and exposing an individual to a risk of death or serious injury.

Gelberger died in April 2017 after being struck by the boat while swimming in the Waitemata Harbour.

He was a father of two and a teacher at Westlake Girls High School.

READ MORE:

* Ports of Auckland enters not guilty plea over death of ocean swimmer

* Ports of Auckland charged over death of ocean swimmer Leslie Gelberger

* Auckland swimmer and father of two Leslie Gelberger farewelled

* Killed swimmer Leslie Gelberger's 'romantic day' with wife for her birthday ended in tragedy



On Friday at the Auckland District Court, Sam Lowery, acting on behalf of prosecutor Maritime New Zealand, said the breaches under the Health and Safety At Work Act were “serious”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ports of Auckland and Grant More appeared at the Auckland District Court on Friday.

“This case took so long to resolve because the defendants didn’t accept until the day before trial the Wakatere [pilot boat] killed Mr Gelberger," Lowery said.

He told the court Ports of Auckland’s boats breached the speed limits on 99 per cent of their journeys.

Judge Phillips said the “systemic speed” breaches called for a “pretty strong denunciation and deterrence”.

“Restrictions are there for a reason.”

Simon Lance, acting on behalf of More, said his breaches occurred in an organisation where excessive speed was the norm and his conduct mirrored that norm on the day Gelberger died.

The accident occurred in open water where More did not expect to see a swimmer and there was no speed limit.

The skipper, who has worked for Ports of Auckland Limited since 1996, had never hit a vessel or a person before, the court heard.

Jude Phillips said while the death was not an aggravating factor in the prosecution, it no way lessened the impact and the defence accepted Gelberger was struck by a boat operated by Ports of Auckland Limited.

SUPPLIED Laura McLeod said the death of her husband had broken her.

The company has already paid $220,000 to Gelberger’s family, Judge Phillips said.

Court documents obtained by Stuff showed the boat breached the speed limit multiple times on the day Gelberger died. At one point, it was travelling seven times the speed limit, the court heard.

It struck Gelberger about 10.50am on April 20, 2017 while travelling at about 35 knots.

There was no speed limit in that area, 273 metres from the shore at the south end of Cheltenham Beach.

Gelberger’s right leg and lower left leg were severed. The impact also caused blunt force injuries to his head, neck, torso and right arm.

Neither man on board the boat saw Gelberger, but they heard a bang, which they thought was a mechanical leak.

More turned the boat around to see if there had been an oil leak. As there was not, he navigated the boat back to Ports of Auckland's base, again breaching Maritime Rules by speeding in restricted zones.

Gelberger’s body was recovered near Mairangi Bay.

AN AMAZING FATHER

On Friday, Gelberger’s wife Laura McLeod told the court she lost her best friend, husband and soul-mate.

She said Gelberger was an amazing father and her sons wanted to wave a magic wand to bring him back.

Stuff.co.nz An aerial view at night of Ports of Auckland's container terminal (file photo).

“It was heartbreaking, they asked anyone, anywhere for a time machine begging someone for him to not go for a swim that morning,” McLeod said.

At Christmas, they begged Santa Claus to bring him back, she said.

“Our lives have been on hold for three years,” McLeod said.

“It’s broken me and forever scarred our boys and the world is forever poorer without him.”

Gelberger’s father and sister read part of their victim impact statements from their homes in Canada via a video link.

His dad told the court they were a close-knit family and Gelberger’s daily swim had became a part of his routine.

“He was delighted to discover the harbour swims in Auckland.”

The court heard Gelberger was always conscious of his safety and wore a brightly coloured swim cap.

PRIOR CONVICTIONS

Ports of Auckland Limited has three previous convictions under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

In July 2004, it was ordered to pay $15,000 in reparation and fined $10,000 for failing to ensure the safety of an employee.

In March 2015, it was fined $55,000 and ordered to pay $25,000 in reparation to a stevedore who suffered serious injuries unloading a container ship at the port.

In 2016, Ports of Auckland was again fined $49,980 and ordered to pay $12,000 after a stevedore fell about 15 metres off the unguarded edge of a hatch lid into the water sustaining serious injuries.