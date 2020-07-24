Man jailed after Invercargill gang 'warfare' and attack

David Lawson was sentenced to nine and a half years’ jail when he appeared in the High Court at Invercargill on Friday.

A Mongrel Mob member sent to jail on Friday for an attack in Invercargill has been described as a “high risk” for reoffending because of his violent past.

David Lawson was sentenced to nine and half years’ jail when he appeared before Justice Gerald Nation in the High Court at Invercargill for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in Invercargill on February 16, 2018, unlawfully carrying a firearm, possession of an offensive weapon and unlawfully in an enclosed yard in Invercargill on February 18, 2018.

However, defence lawyer Sonia Vidal said her client showed signs of institutionalisation and asked the court not to throw the 29-year-old on the scrap heap.

The lead charge related to a daylight attack on a man in Janet St, who was set upon by up to 10 Mongrel Mob associates and stabbed.

Gang warfare was an aggravating factor of the offending, Justice Nation said.

Vidal said Lawson was a member of the Nelson Mongrel Mob.

Lawson was 17 when he was sentenced to nine years’ jail for previous offending and when he was released he had no family to turn to but the gang, she said.

She believed he showed signs of institutionalisation.

Lawson was placed in about 20 foster homes after being beaten by his father, and Justice Nation ultimately took a year off the sentence for an “unfortunate start in life”.

Stuff David Dean Lawson was sentenced in the High Court at Invercargill on Friday.

On February 16, 2018, at the corner of Ythan and Janet streets, in Invercargill, about 10 Mongrel Mob associates got out of three cars and seriously assaulted Phillip O'Brien in an unprovoked attack where he was beaten and stabbed in the back five times.

O’Brien was wearing a Mangu Kaha shirt, a splinter group of Black Power, but was not a patched member.

O’Brien’s mother, in a victim impact statement, said it was terrifying seeing her son in intensive care after the stabbing.

Her son could be taken advantage of because of a disability, and she believed Mangu Kaha members had befriended to him for that reason.

Stuff Police at the cordoned off area of Janet St, Invercargill, where a person was attacked on February 16, 2018.

The shirt was a gift for saving someone’s life after taking them to hospital, she said.

The court was told Lawson was on parole and wearing a GPS bracelet at the time, which showed he was at the intersection where the stabbing happened.

He then drove to a car park near the New River Estuary where police later recovered a knife and firearm, Justice Nation said.

Two days later, about 2.10pm, police saw Lawson in a car at a known Mangu Kaha address in Invercargill, with a loaded sawn-off pump action firearm, ammunition, a golf club and baseball bat.

Stuff Mongrel Mob headquarters in Mataura, Southland.

Lawson later admitted to police he was there to intimidate and dissuade rival gang members after the Janet St stabbing, Justice Nation said.

Lawson was co-accused with Mob chapter president Pihama Tauroa on the wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charge. Justice Nation sentenced Tauroa to six years’ and nine months' jail in February.

The Justice said Lawson had 11 prior convictions for violent offending and was a higher risk of re-offending than Tauroa.

Justice Nation rejected Vidal’s submission Lawson was less culpable than Tauroa, and said all members of a gang beating carried equal responsibility.

Stuff Pihama John Tauroa, president of the Mongrel Mob Invercargill chapter, jailed for six years’ and nine months’ jail in the High Court in Invercargill in February.

Lawson had a “key role in encouraging a brutal attack,” as his BMW was used in the incident, Justice Nation said.

The attack was intense and brief only because it was pre-meditated, he said.

Vidal said it was not proven her client had ditched the weapons as he had circled back and could have been picking someone up.

Justice Nation said he inferred Lawson assisted in the attempted disposal of the firearm by the estuary.