Man stabbed woman four times during frenzied knife-attack

A Timaru man has admitted he tried to kill a woman after stabbing her in the back with so much force the tip of the knife bent.

Saunoa Vaigafa, 40, pleaded guilty with the help of a Samoan interpreter to attempted murder when he appeared in the High Court in Christchurch on Friday.

The attack happened on May 30 this year about 11.30pm when Vaigafa and the woman started arguing after Vaigafa had been drinking. Vaigafa grabbed a large knife from a kitchen drawer and the victim tried to flee.

Vaigafa ran after her and stabbed her in the back and shoulders, striking her at least four times.

The woman ran across the road with Vaigafa a short distance behind still swinging the knife at her.

They both fell to the ground and a struggle over the knife ensued. Vaigafa’s little finger was almost severed in the struggle.

At this moment the police arrived and intervened.

According to the summary of facts the full extent of the victim’s injuries were not know at the time the summary was written, but doctors confirmed she had four stab wounds.

When spoken to by police, Vaigafa said he wanted to kill the victim.

Vaigafa was remanded to October 2 for sentencing.

The judge called for a pre-sentence report and victim impact statement to be filed. A cultural report will also be prepared.