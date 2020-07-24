Auckland man sentenced for harassing, intimidating women on the street

A man who indecently assaulted and intimidated several women at Auckland’s Hobsonville Point has been handed an intensive supervision sentence and warned he could face jail time if he did it again.

Calvin Togiamua, 22, was sentenced to 18 months intensive supervision by Judge Allan Roberts at the Waitākere District Court in West Auckland on Friday.

Togiamua faced charges of intimidation and a charge of indecent assault.

The incidents took place between January 19 to February 3 on Boundary Rd, and Bomb Pt and Beucroft drives at Hobsonville.

READ MORE:

* Arrest made after sexual harassment incidents at Auckland's Hobsonville Point

* Medical clinic 'supporting staff' after early morning attack in Henderson

* Heritage-listed Christchurch villa rescued by family who have finally moved in



The court heard that Togiamua, a labourer, was working in the area at the time of the offending.

He had pleaded guilty to all charges.

Amy Baker/Stuff Two of the incidents took place while women were walking on Bomb Point Drive, Hobsonville Point.

Judge Roberts said he intimidated women, making indecent suggestions and movements and pestering them.

One complainant said she was walking her dog in February when she noticed Togiamua following her.

“When she stopped, you stopped. She crossed the road and thought she saw someone urinating – it was you. You were masturbating.”

Judge Roberts said the accused called out to the victim and made lewd comments.

Victim impact statements showed the complainants had become distressed and anxious since the incidents, and all felt unsafe walking in their own neighbourhood.

One victim said she had to undergo counselling and Togiamua’s behaviour had heightened her anxiety and caused her sleepless nights.

Another thought herself lucky she had her car close by to escape to after the offending, and that she was now wary of men in her vicinity.

Togiamua’s lawyer said he was remorseful for his actions and had sought counselling since.

The offending was driven by drug abuse and historical abuse, she said.

“Final warning is now in place, you are now on notice, [if] you are apprehended, misbehave again, you will go to jail,” Judge Roberts told Togiamua.