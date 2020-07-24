Inquiry into Christchurch mosque shootings granted third extension

The Royal Commission into the March 15 terror attacks now has until November 26 to submit its final report. (file photo)

The Royal Commission into the March 15 Christchurch terror attacks has until November 26 to submit its final report after being granted a third extension.

The commission was granted a second extension by the Government in April because the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown had delayed its work.

Commissioner Sir William Young said the newest extension was needed as the “natural justice process” had taken longer than expected.

The Royal Commission into the Attack on the Christchurch Mosques has revealed it has interviewed the man who shot 51 people dead at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques.

“Some responses are yet to be received, he said.

“We have had to bear in mind that some individuals and State sector agencies have understandably been diverted to Covid-19 work. We expect all responses will be with us in the next month”.

Commissioner Jacqui Caine said the extra time would allow the commission to finalise its report.

George Heard/Stuff The mosque shooter’s sentencing is scheduled to start on August 24 and is expected to take three days. (File photo)

She said the commission was still working through what information could be included in the report.

“We continue to make good progress towards finalising our report, but we need the extra time ... to ensure we are able to produce a complete and authoritative report.”

The man who committed the terror attack will be sentenced in August on 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act after he pleaded to all charges in March.

The attack on two Christchurch mosques in March 2015 was the worst mass shooting by an individual in New Zealand history. The gunman is the first person to be charged under New Zealand's Terrorism Suppression Act 2002.

The sentencing is scheduled to start on August 24 and is expected to take three days.