KiwiRail ordered to pay $157,500 after worker loses leg on railway track

Paul Thomson lost his leg after he was run over by a high-rail excavator at a KiwiRail worksite near Greymouth.

Sixty-year-old Paul Thomson’s left leg was amputated below the knee after the incident on August 22, 2018 at a worksite at the 159 kilometre-mark on the Midland rail line near Greymouth.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll ordered KiwiRail pay Thomson reparation of $20,000 in relation to the incident.

This was determined after taking into account KiwiRail had already paid $95,000 reparation to Thomson in August last year. The payment was from an insurance policy which Thomson was entitled to under a collective employment agreement.

MBD Contracting, the company that provided the high-rail excavator and operator to do the track maintenance, was also ordered to pay $20,000 reparation to Thomson.

In addition, Judge O’Driscoll ordered that KiwiRail pay a fine of $137,500, while MBD Contracting was fined $75,000.

Thomson, who has been working for KiwiRail for over 30 years, was part of a team of workers doing track maintenance on the day of the incident.

An excavator fitted with rail wheels was used to replace 27 sleepers on the track. As the high-rail excavator was moving into reverse, Thomson stepped onto the track with his back to the vehicle to remove some debris from the ballast.

Thomson is significantly hearing-impaired and was not wearing his hearing aids beneath his ear muffs at the time. As a result he was unable to hear the excavator approaching or other track workers yelling.

Supplied A high-rail excavator that was used during the incident on August 22, 2018 at a KiwiRail worksite on the Midland rail line near Greymouth.

The excavator had a large blind spot behind and to the right of the operator’s seat. It was fitted with rear-view mirrors, but these were not used as they vibrated during operation and became knocked out of place. It was also fitted with a radio which was not used, neither was a spotter used during the process.

The excavator was not fitted with a reversing camera or alarm or proximity sensors.

The excavator struck Thomson and ran over his left leg causing serious injury. He was rushed to Christchurch Hospital, but doctors were unable to save his leg.

Thomson read a victim impact statement during a hearing in the Christchurch District Court last week detailing how the incident impacted his life. He said after his leg was amputated he had to spend four weeks living in a motel in Christchurch so he could attend doctors’ appointments before he was able to return home to Greymouth. He had to take pain medication for a year after the incident.

“My wife had to look after me fulltime after I was discharged from the hospital and I was depressed for most of my rehabilitation period,” he said.

Supplied The incident happened at the 159 kilometre-mark on the Midland rail line near Greymouth during KiwiRail maintenance activities.

“I am self-conscious about my prosthetic leg and I feel emotionally scarred. Every morning and ever night when I remove my prosthetic leg I ask myself, ‘why me?’”

Because of his injury, Thomson had been moved to an office job. His new job does not require him to work overtime as he did previously, which means he has suffered and will continue to suffer the loss of overtime payment. This would amount to lost earnings of about $37,000 in the five years until he reaches retirement age.

He said he does not enjoy his new position and it is “just not the same” as the track-work he was used to. He said it pains him to see trucks going out to the railway tracks every day, knowing that he is “not heading out with the guys”.

Thomson said he is not angry with KiwiRail, but disappointed the correct measures were not put in place to prevent such an accident from happening.

KiwiRail Holdings Limited and MBD Contracting Limited pleaded guilty in February to failing to ensure its rail activities were not likely to cause serious injury to workers.

Judge O’Driscoll said a serious risk was created when workers were allowed to work behind the high-rail excavator when a blind spot and no means of communication between the workers and the driver were obvious. He said the risk was particularly obvious to KiwiRail given it had a history of near misses involving workers in close proximity to excavators.

The judge acknowledged that since the accident, MBD Contracting had replaced its high-rail vehicles with newer models with reversing cameras, movement alarms and flashing lights.

Thomson told the court that KiwiRail and the local contractors were very supportive while he was in hospital and on his return to work and that he believes that they are moving in the right direction in terms of improving safety.