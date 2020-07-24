South Auckland couple chase thieves who tried to steal their cow

Thieves attempted to coax Red, the yearling Hereford, into their vehicle.

It was a faint ‘moo’ and the rumble of a car engine that alerted Donna Lothian to the attempted theft of her beloved cow, Red.

Lothian and her husband were settling in for the night and had just put on a film when they heard a “ruckus” outside, she said.

“There was this faint sound and then this loud rumble, like a car with a miss in the motor.

“I shot out the front door, hubby shot out the back door, and we could see them moving down the road, just inching.”

Armed with torches, the couple could see all their animals had been herded and the thieves had snuck onto their property by jumping the fence at the neighbours’ property.

“We must have startled them with the torches because they ran to their vehicle and took off.

“I couldn’t see what type of car it was but it was long.”

Panicked, Lothian did a headcount of her animals, which includes 11 turtles, five sheep, three cows, a few chickens and a dog.

All were accounted for except Red, a white-faced yearling Hereford.

She finally found the plucky cow in the corner of the paddock at her five acre farm, hiding, near to where the vehicle had parked.

“I can’t believe someone would try to take her, I know times are tough, but they’re tough for everyone.

“We’ve lived out here for years and nothing like this has happened before.”

Lothian spoke to police, who are investigating, and then warned her neighbours.

They told her of similar stories, some with deadlier outcomes, she said.

“One neighbour had a [cow] skinned and boned and the rubbish left behind. They had taken all the meat overnight.

“Another had about 10 of their stock go missing overnight and one spoke of their horses being let out, as well.”

The incident has left some rural Papakura residents rattled and fearful for their animals.

Lothian said she also believes the attempted theft was premeditated as the switches for the electric fence were turned off, something they only realised on Friday.

Police confirmed they received a report of the alleged theft at Opaheke address.

They were not aware of the theft of livestock being a particular issue in the area, but they were continuing to make enquiries.

“We want to reassure the public that police take reports of this matter seriously, and we appeal for anyone with information about this matter to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau South Police on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.