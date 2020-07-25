Murder charge dropped over death of Auckland man Ashkan Farsani

Ashkan Farsani was allegedly murdered in Fiji in 2019.

Investigations into the alleged murder of an Auckland businessman have been re-opened after charges were dropped against a man who was in court over his death.

Fiji’s Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) filed a nolle prosequi in court last Friday to dismiss Rusiate Raiwalui’s murder charge over the death of Ashkan Farsani.

Farsani, from the suburb of Mount Roskill, died in Suva on May 9, 2019.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Farsani’s partner, Unaisi Cerei, says it has been hard getting information from the Fijian authorities.

Raiwalui was facing charges of murder and possession of illicit drugs.

His two-week trial was set to start this Monday.

However, DPP Christopher Pryde said a review of newly-obtained police evidence suggested deficiencies in the prosecution’s case.

Supplied Farsani, an Otago University graduate, moved to Fiji in 2017 to start a taro importing business.

Pryde said the case had been referred back to Fiji Police for further investigation and fresh charges will be considered depending on the outcome.

“A matter will only proceed through the courts if the evidence shows a reasonable prospect of conviction,” he said.

“It was clear following the review that the prosecution case did not meet this threshold.”

Fiji Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro told local media they had re-opened the case upon the advice of the DPP.

She could not confirm if Raiwalui would be investigated again.

Farsani had moved to Fiji in 2017 to operate a taro importing business from the island of Taveuni.

He was dumped outside the Colonial War Memorial Hospital with multiple stab wounds. He could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police summary of facts initially filed in court alleged Farsani had been part of a drug deal.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Ashkan Farsani, also known as Ashkan Rikhthegarzadeh, died in Fiji in May 2019. His partner Unaisi Cerei says there's no hard evidence he was involved in a drug deal.

But his family in Auckland said there was no hard evidence to suggest a deal took place.

His partner Unaisi Cerei said they had had trouble getting information from Fijian authorities.

She said they were told the accused had changed his story or elements of his story.

Farsani’s family was planning to go to Fiji themselves to piece together the real reason on how he died.

“It's just messy, we don't know what the story is. As far as he [Raiwalui] said, it's daylight robbery,” Cerei said.

“There's never really been evidence, it was all hearsay – there're no cameras anywhere, anyway.”

She said Ashkan's character had been assassinated and his loved ones put through hell.

“We were so embarrassed, insulted, harassed.”

The family was confused as to why Raiwalui changed his story, Cerei said.

“Why would he put us through all this?”