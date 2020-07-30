Stabbing victim under police guard in Waikato hospital

A person is in critical condition after an assault in Nawton, Hamilton.

A person who suffered critical injuries in a stabbing in a Hamilton suburb is now under police guard in Waikato Hospital.

The stabbing is one of two serious assaults to unfold within hours in the Waikato district on Thursday morning.

In the Cambridge suburb of Leamington, a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a grievous assault , Waikato police Senior Sergeant Andrew O’Reilly said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Clothing items on the road and footpath where an assault occurred.

Police were still establishing the circumstances of that incident, which happened about 9.15am and one person was helping police with enquiries, he said.

Back in Hamilton, detectives were piecing together what happened down the residential street of Pringle Place in Nawton that left one person with critical injuries.

Police responded to a report of an assault at 8.20am.

O’Reilly said the person ended up being stabbed and was taken to Waikato Hospital. That person was now in custody and under police guard.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Police have cordoned off Pringle Place in Nawton after an assault.

Pringle Pl, opposite a primary school on Crawshaw Dr, was cordoned off for most of the morning while police investigated.

Clothes were seen lying on the footpath and on the road.

St John confirmed an ambulance and rapid response unit attended and transported one person to hospital in a critical condition.