Christchurch woman allowed meth to be delivered to her home

Cherie Anne Akehurst has been sentenced to 11 months’ home detention for her role in a drug syndicate.

A Christchurch woman helped a drug dealer by agreeing to have methamphetamine delivered to her house, and watering his cannabis plants while he was away.

Cherie Ann Akehurst last month admitted her role in a drug syndicate that hid methamphetamine in packages marked as containing toys, chargers and African clothes.

The 53-year-old was sentenced by the High Court in Christchurch on Thursday to 11 months’ home detention for attempting to import methamphetamine, possession of MDMA for supply, possession of cocaine for supply, and cultivation of cannabis.

Justice Cameron Mander said it was clear Akehurst’s involvement in the offending was the result of naivety or exploitation, and she had little knowledge of the true scale of drug importation going on.

He acknowledged her offending was largely driven by her own methamphetamine addiction.

Akehurst came to the attention of authorities in 2018 when she and Preston Radford, 46, were identified as being involved in the importation and distribution of methamphetamine in New Zealand. They were also found to be involved in the distribution of cocaine and MDMA.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cherie Anne Akehurst arrives at the High Court in Christchurch for sentencing on Thursday.

Customs investigators found the drugs mainly came from Mexico and the United States, and were hidden in packages that had been legitimately declared.

The packages were addressed to vacant properties, homes occupied by syndicate members, or neighbouring properties, and the names on the boxes were fictitious.

The descriptions of the items differed; one package was noted as containing adaptor and fan samples, one was said to contain a music stereo system, and others held toys.

Six of the packages were intercepted before they arrived in New Zealand. Akehurst was linked to one package stopped in Hong Kong on August 16, 2018, which contained 412 grams of methamphetamine.

The court heard she was not directly involved in importing the drug, but had helped Radford by having the package sent to her Christchurch home, and would have received $2000 for her actions.

Customs found a storage unit leased in Akehurst’s name that contained 13,900 MDMA tablets and 26.6g of cocaine. She used cash from Radford to pay six months’ rent on the unit in advance.

After her arrest, Akehurst told Customs she knew Radford was dealing drugs and that he kept drugs in the storage unit, but did not know what the product was or how much was there.

The Crown said there was no evidence to prove Akehurst was aware of how many drugs were in the storage unit, nor that she derived any profit from the supply of the drugs.

Customs also searched Radford’s home and found 37 cannabis plants and 64 seedlings. Akehurst admitted she had watered the plants several times while Radford was away, and that he had been teaching her to grow them.

Defence counsel Michael Starling said Akehurst believed her arrest “saved her life” as her drug use had escalated to a dangerous level.

Justice Mander ordered Akehurst to attend any treatment programme for drug and alcohol abuse as deemed appropriate by her probation officer.

Radford pleaded guilty last year to 21 drug-related charges and was sentenced earlier this year.