Former Auckland teacher Benjy Swann indecently assaulted boys, Crown says

Benjy Swann has denied the allegations against him.

Former Auckland teacher Benjy Swann allegedly sexual assaulted young boys behind closed doors, sometimes with others present.

Benjamin Christopher Missi Swann, also known as Benjy Swann, appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Monday denying 10 charges of indecent acts on six boys.

Swann’s jury trial is the first to be held in Auckland after the Covid-19 pandemic forced jury trials to come to a halt.

Justice Simon Moore told the jury Swann was being retried after originally facing a trial last May.

Swann originally had name suppression when he first appeared at Manukau District Court in September 2017, however, Stuff, Radio New Zealand and The New Zealand Herald successfully opposed continued suppression.

He was last a teacher at Ōtāhuhu College and has held a teaching certificate for more than 30 years.

But according to the Education Council's register, he has voluntarily agreed not to continue teaching.

Strict suppression orders prevent the media from publishing any further details of Swann's employment.

On Monday, Crown prosecutor Chris Howard opened the case to the jury stating Swann was in a position of trust when he indecently touched six boys.

“The day after the defendant touched one of the boys, he told his mother,” Howard said.

The mother told the authorities and a police investigation began which identified five further complainants.

Complainants felt embarrassed when they were being indecently assaulted and the defendant made inappropriate jokes during this time, Howard said.

Some of the boys were naked at the time, sometimes they were in locked rooms with others present and one complainant woke up to Swann indecently touching him, the court heard.

Full details of the offending are suppressed to protect the complainants.

Defence lawyer Sam Wimsett said the allegations against his client were every person’s nightmare, but they weren’t Swann’s reality.

Wimsett said the evidence in the case fell short.

"No one got naked, no one fell asleep, no one got touched... it's a very, very clear position from Mr Swann,” Wimsett said.

“Is it possible that Mr Swann’s denials are actually true? Of course it is.”

Wimsett asked the jury to use their commonsense and life experiences to question everything the complainants say in their evidence.

The court heard Swann would give evidence in his own defence after the Crown’s case concluded.

”I will say to you at the end you should accept his evidence ... and you have to find him not guilty,” Wimsett said.