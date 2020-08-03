Self defence raised in trial of Porirua man charged with murder

Ngapaki Pukere Marcus Gripp’s trial, where he is charged with murder, began in Wellington on Monday.

The self defence claim of a Porirua man charged with murder, has been challenged at the start of his trial.

Ngapaki Pukere Marcus Gripp, 24, pleaded not guilty at the High Court in Wellington on Monday, to having murdered Hone Hotiki Pawa, 23, in Porirua on May 9, 2019.

It is the first day jury trials have taken place since March, when they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening the Crown’s case, prosecutor Andrew Britton said Gripp claimed he had been grabbed from his car and had stabbed once at Hone Pawa, using a diving knife.

But the jury would see video footage from various sites in the Porirua city centre showing the events, and the Crown said Gripp’s account could not be correct, Britton said.

From the footage the jury could see him driving off, stopping, and getting out of his car brandishing a knife.

Pawa was stabbed six times, with the killing blow entering his heart, diaphragm, and liver.

At the critical point Gripp was not acting in defence of himself, and used excessive force in stabbing Pawa, Britton said.

Stuff Defence lawyer Mike Antunovic

An off-duty police officer was on the scene quickly and Gripp fled.

Pawa, two of his brothers and some others had been driving around the town centre during the day and they were being a nuisance, Britton said. Three of them had a fight with a man wearing Mongrel Mob-type clothes.

About an hour after that Gripp and his cousin were near the group and Gripp’s cousin got out of the car and threw the first punch, Britton said.

Pawa, who had been a short distance away, came running.

Gripp’s lawyer, Mike Antunovic, said Gripp and his cousin had been working that day and his cousin wanted takeaways, which he ate while in Gripp’s parked car.

While parked, they were attacked, suddenly and viciously, he said. It was a pack attack, and they were clearly outnumbered, Antunovic said.

Gripp did nothing to provoke the attack, he said. Gripp didn’t have the leisure to sit and ponder his response.

The defence said Gripp was justified in acting defensively when he thought he had no other options.

The trial, before Justice Robert Dobson and a jury of eight women and four men, is expected to last up to three weeks. The Crown is expected to call about 45 witnesses.