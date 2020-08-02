Man dies from medical event while fleeing police in Hawke's Bay

A 39-year-old man dropped dead after fleeing police in the Hastings suburb of Flaxmere late on Saturday.

According to a police statement, a car chase started after a vehicle failed to stop for police on Henderson Rd at 11.35pm on Saturday.

The car stopped on nearby Swansea Rd due to its poor condition and the manner of driving and the driver – a 39-year-old man – assaulted a police officer then fled on foot.

There was a foot chase that ended when the fleeing man was found at a house on Caernarvon Dr.

READ MORE:

* Source of gang problem in Hawke's Bay 'well beyond the police', says area commander

* Spate of firearms incidents in Hawke's Bay just a fraction of incidents recorded in recent months

* Government's gun buy-back scheme hits Hawke's Bay this weekend



He then had an unspecified medical event and, despite first aid from police, died at the scene.

A witness who drove past the arrest site on Caernarvon Dr said he saw police helping the hand-cuffed man up.

”We went past there, we saw him in handcuffs and a policeman on each side of him helping him to his feet.”

The witness, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was shocked to hear the man had later died.

“It was a bit of a shock... He’s only young, he’s only 39. How a simple thing like a traffic stop turns into a bloody death, you think ‘holey-moley, it happened so fast’.”

Multiple police cars and emergency vehicles were at both the Caernarvon Dr site and Swansea Rd where the suspect’s vehicle had been left in the middle of a road near an intersection.

A police spokeswoman said a Taser was deployed twice early in the incident, about the time the officer was assaulted.

“It does not appear to have made contact on either occasion,” she said.

A police officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time and we will ensure support is available to them,” Eastern District Commander Superintendent Tania Kura said.

The Coroner will order and autopsy and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified and will also undertake its own internal investigation.